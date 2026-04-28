Can recycled plastic improve roads? Hawaii study weighs benefits and risks

The Hawaiian scientists are putting these roads through real-world conditions, traffic, heat and rain. (Image for representation: FreePik)

On the surface, it sounds like a simple fix: take plastic waste choking oceans and use it to build roads. Problem solved, right? Not exactly.

According to a report by Science News, a project in Hawaii is testing recycled plastic mixed into asphalt, aiming to reduce plastic pollution while making roads more durable.

But the idea raises a deeper question: are we solving the problem, or simply shifting it somewhere less visible? Researchers are beginning to examine that very concern.

The Hawaiian scientists are putting these roads through real-world conditions, traffic, heat and rain. They are studying road dust, simulating rainwater runoff and checking whether tiny plastic particles break off and make their way into the surrounding environment.