Can recycled plastic improve roads? Hawaii study weighs benefits and risks

On the surface, it sounds like a simple fix: take plastic waste choking oceans and use it to build roads. Problem solved, right? Not exactly.
According to a report by Science News, a project in Hawaii is testing recycled plastic mixed into asphalt, aiming to reduce plastic pollution while making roads more durable.
But the idea raises a deeper question: are we solving the problem, or simply shifting it somewhere less visible? Researchers are beginning to examine that very concern.
The Hawaiian scientists are putting these roads through real-world conditions, traffic, heat and rain. They are studying road dust, simulating rainwater runoff and checking whether tiny plastic particles break off and make their way into the surrounding environment.
The results so far are cautious. Studies have found no significant rise in microplastic levels compared to regular roads. But that does not mean the risk has been ruled out. It simply means the full picture is yet to emerge.
It is slow, careful science. Different sections of road are being tested, some with plastic, some without and researchers are closely tracking changes over time. Even after nearly a year, the work is still going on because what matters most is the long-term impact, not short-term attention.
The plastics used in these roads are everyday items, milk jugs, containers and similar materials. Some mixtures also include additives to make the roads more flexible. However, scientists are well aware that plastics can carry chemicals that raise health concerns, particularly substances that could potentially affect hormones, cause inflammation, or impact reproduction if they seep out over time.
That is not a minor concern. That is the heart of the problem.
Bill Buttlar, who leads the Mizzou Asphalt Pavement and Innovation Lab at the University of Missouri in Columbia, expressed optimism about the initiative while highlighting that Hawaii presents a distinct testing environment compared to the mainland United States.
He explained that the islands’ tropical conditions, which are prone to intense rainfall and volcanic activity, can lead to unstable ground, where constant shifting increases the likelihood of road cracking.
“The main challenge to scaling this is getting the recipe right with the asphalt because what works in Hawaii may be a little different than what works in the Midwest,” Buttlar was quoted as saying by ScienceNews.
It is important to note that research on plastic roads in Hawaii is ongoing, led by scientists at Hawai‘i Pacific University’s Center for Marine Debris Research. The work combines controlled road trials with findings presented at scientific meetings, rather than a single published study.
The Hawaii experiment is still evolving, and its importance lies as much in the questions it raises as in the answers it may provide. While findings are preliminary, the ongoing research is building a clearer understanding of its long-term benefits and potential as a sustainable solution.
(The author Paramita Datta is an intern with The Indian Express)