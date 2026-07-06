Can frequent navigation protect against Alzheimer’s? Study offers clues

People whose jobs require constant navigation, such as taxi and ambulance drivers, may have a lower risk of dying from Alzheimer’s disease, according to a large study that examined hundreds of occupations.

The study, published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ), was led by researchers at Harvard University, who examined the employment histories and causes of death of millions of people in the United States.

After comparing around 400 occupations, they found that taxi drivers and ambulance drivers had the lowest proportion of deaths linked to Alzheimer’s disease.

Frequent navigation

One possible explanation is that these professions require workers to constantly plan routes, remember streets, adapt to changing traffic conditions, and navigate unfamiliar locations. In contrast, bus drivers, who typically follow fixed routes, did not show the same apparent protection.