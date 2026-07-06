Can frequent navigation protect against Alzheimer’s? Study offers clues

People whose jobs require constant navigation, such as taxi and ambulance drivers, may have a lower risk of dying from Alzheimer’s disease, according to a large study that examined hundreds of occupations.
The study, published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ), was led by researchers at Harvard University, who examined the employment histories and causes of death of millions of people in the United States.
After comparing around 400 occupations, they found that taxi drivers and ambulance drivers had the lowest proportion of deaths linked to Alzheimer’s disease.
One possible explanation is that these professions require workers to constantly plan routes, remember streets, adapt to changing traffic conditions, and navigate unfamiliar locations. In contrast, bus drivers, who typically follow fixed routes, did not show the same apparent protection.
The researchers suggested that “frequent navigational and spatial processing tasks” may be associated with a reduced risk of Alzheimer’s disease.
Scientists say the findings align with previous research showing that navigation skills influence the hippocampus, an essential part of the brain for memory and spatial awareness.
The hippocampus is also one of the first brain regions affected by Alzheimer’s disease.
Earlier research from University College London found that London taxi drivers preparing for the city’s famously demanding “Knowledge” examination developed a larger hippocampus after years of intensive navigation training.
Researchers compared the effect to strengthening a muscle through repeated exercise. A larger or more resilient hippocampus may provide greater “cognitive reserve,” allowing the brain to better cope with age-related changes.
Researchers believe regularly exercising the brain’s navigation systems could help build resilience against dementia, although experts caution that the findings do not prove cause and effect.
Experts stress that the study does not prove that becoming a taxi driver prevents dementia.
One important limitation is that taxi and ambulance drivers also tended to have shorter lifespans than those in many other professions. Since Alzheimer’s disease primarily affects older adults, dying younger naturally reduces the likelihood of developing the condition.
However, the researchers adjusted their analysis to account for age differences and still found a significant association.
Another factor is changing technology. Many drivers included in the historical data likely relied on memory rather than GPS navigation. With modern satellite navigation now widely used, future studies may produce different results.
Experts say the research reinforces broader evidence that keeping the brain mentally engaged may support healthy ageing.
Activities such as exploring new places without relying entirely on GPS, walking in unfamiliar environments, solving spatial puzzles, exercising regularly, and maintaining strong social connections have all been linked to better cognitive health.
Researchers emphasise that no single activity can prevent Alzheimer’s disease, but regularly challenging the brain alongside physical exercise and a healthy lifestyle may help lower the overall risk of cognitive decline over time.