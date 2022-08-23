scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Cambridge researchers develop floating ‘leaves’ that produce clean fuel from sunlight

Researchers have developed ultra-thin, flexible “artificial leaves” that can produce a synthetic clean fuel from sunlight.

an artificial leaf floating on the river cam, capable of artificial photosynthesisAn artificial leaf floating on the River Cam near King's College, Cambridge. (Image credit: University of Cambridge)

University of Cambridge researchers have developed ultra-thin, flexible “artificial leaves” that generate clean fuels from sunlight and water. The devices take inspiration from the process by which plants convert sunlight into food via photosynthesis. Because these are autonomous devices light enough to float, they could be used to generate a sustainable alternative to petrol at scale without taking up space on land.

According to a University press statement, this is the first time that clean fuel has been generated on water and this technology could potentially be used on polluted waterways, ports or even at sea to help reduce the global shipping industry’s reliance on fossil fuels. The research has been published in the journal Nature.

The lightweight leaves have already been tested outdoors on the River Cam and they have reportedly demonstrated that they can convert sunlight into fuels as efficiently as plant leaves can. The tests showed that the artificial leaves can split water into hydrogen and oxygen or reduce carbon dioxide to syngas. Syngas or synthetic gas is a mixture of carbon monoxide and hydrogen that can be used as fuel.

Also Read |India’s first Hydrogen fuel cell bus: What is hydrogen fuel cell technology?

Over the years, renewable energy technologies, like wind and solar, have become significantly cheaper and much more accessible. But for many industries, they continue to remain an impractical solution. Shipping is one such industry. According to a 2018 UNCTAD report, more than 80 per cent of global trade is facilitated by cargo ships that are powered by fossil fuels.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...Premium
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...Premium
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...
New Delhi’s balancing act: We must find our own way to manage the c...Premium
New Delhi’s balancing act: We must find our own way to manage the c...

Erwin Reisner, a professor at the university and co-lead author of the study, and his research group have been working to address this problem for many years. Reisner and his team focused on developing sustainable solutions to petrol based on the principles of photosynthesis. They developed the first version of the artificial leaf that makes syngas in 2019.

The first prototype generated fuel by combining two light-absorbing materials with suitable catalysts. But the device was bulky because it included thick glass substrates and moisture-protective coatings.

“We wanted to see how far we can trim down the materials these devices use, while not affecting their performance. If we can trim the materials down far enough that they’re light enough to float, then it opens up whole new ways that these artificial leaves could be used,” said Reisner, in a university press statement.

Advertisement
Also Read |Rainwater globally is too contaminated for human consumption: Study

Miniaturisation technologies have revolutionised the electronics industry, leading to the creation of smartphones and flexible displays. Taking inspiration from this, the researchers worked on building a new version of the leaf. But to trim down the device, the researchers needed to find a method to deposit light absorbers onto lightweight substrates while ensuring they are protected against water infiltration.

The team overcame this challenge by using thin-film metal oxides and “perovskite” materials which can be coated onto flexible plastic and metal foils. The device was covered with micrometre thin water-repellent carbon-based layers that prevented moisture degradation. After fabrication, the researchers ended up with a device that both worked and looked like a real leaf.

An artificial leaf with the River Cam and some ducks in the background. An artificial leaf with the River Cam and some ducks in the background. (Image credit: University of Cambridge)

“This study demonstrates that artificial leaves are compatible with modern fabrication techniques, representing an early step towards the automation and up-scaling of solar fuel production. These leaves combine the advantages of most solar fuel technologies, as they achieve the low weight of powder suspensions and the high performance of wired systems,” said Virgil Andrei, co-lead author of the paper, in a university press statement.

Advertisement

Andrei envisions using the technology to build solar farms for fuel synthesis that could be used to supply coastal settlements and remote islands. They can also be used to cover industrial ponds or protect irrigation canals from evaporation.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-08-2022 at 01:07:15 pm
Next Story

‘Kana Yaari’ singer Wahab Bugti left homeless after Balochistan floods; netizens rush to help

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Explained | The shortage of hostel rooms at AIIMS spotlighted by student's death

Explained | The shortage of hostel rooms at AIIMS spotlighted by student's death

Sonali Phogat death a reminder why people above 40 should get heart tests done

Sonali Phogat death a reminder why people above 40 should get heart tests done

Rahul Dravid tests Covid positive; may miss Asia Cup

Rahul Dravid tests Covid positive; may miss Asia Cup

Opinion | Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

Opinion | Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

Premium
Telangana BJP chief held over stir against TRS' alleged link in Delhi liquor scam

Telangana BJP chief held over stir against TRS' alleged link in Delhi liquor scam

James Webb Space Telescope captures stunning new images of Jupiter

James Webb Space Telescope captures stunning new images of Jupiter

Laal Singh Chaddha now the highest-grossing Hindi film at international BO

Laal Singh Chaddha now the highest-grossing Hindi film at international BO

Vijay Deverakonda trained for 2 years to get a fighter’s body for Liger

Vijay Deverakonda trained for 2 years to get a fighter’s body for Liger

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Latest News

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 10T 5G: Check out the latest flagship phone from OnePlus
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 23: Latest News
Advertisement