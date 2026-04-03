Brain freeze: the science behind the sudden cold shock

With summer around the corner, cold treats like ice cream and slushies are back in demand. But along with them comes a familiar and uncomfortable sensation, brain freeze! It’s that sudden, sharp pain in the forehead that hits when something icy is consumed too quickly.
While it may feel alarming, scientists say the phenomenon is well understood and has been studied in detail, including in research published in the journal BMJ.
A brain freeze, also known as an ice cream headache, begins in the roof of the mouth. When something very cold is placed on this area, the area quickly cools down.
This quick change in the area causes the blood vessels to react. The blood vessels first constrict to conserve heat. Then, almost instantly, the blood vessels dilate again as the body attempts to conserve heat.
This quick change in the blood vessels is what causes the pain. Research, including a study published in the BMJ, has found that this is the body’s natural attempt at maintaining a steady temperature.
The pain from a brain freeze is felt on the forehead rather than the area where the cold was applied. This is because the nerves in the head are wired this way.
The nerve that is especially important for this is the trigeminal nerve. It is a nerve that is important for the face. It is divided into three branches, two of which run across the face and the forehead.
This leads to what scientists call “referred pain”, where discomfort is felt in a different location from where it starts. Research in BMJ has linked this mechanism to how brain freeze mimics the sensation of a short, intense headache.
Some people experience brain freeze more often than others. Research has indicated that people who suffer from migraines could be more sensitive to brain freeze since both conditions affect the same nerve.
The fact that the nerve is affected in the same manner means that people who suffer from migraines could experience brain freeze more quickly.
The good news is that brain freeze is harmless. It only lasts for about 30 to 60 seconds. It is simply the way the body reacts to cold temperatures.
The best way to avoid brain freeze is to eat or drink cold items at a slower pace. Taking small amounts of cold items gives the mouth time to adjust to the cold temperature.
If you do experience brain freeze, you can stop it quickly by warming the roof of your mouth. You can do this by pressing your tongue against the top of your mouth or taking a warm drink.
It is not pleasant, but brain freeze is simply an indication that the body is working properly to keep the brain safe from extreme temperature changes.