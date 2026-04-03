Brain freeze: the science behind the sudden cold shock

The pain from a brain freeze is felt on the forehead rather than the area where the cold was applied. This is because the nerves in the head are wired this way. (Image for representation: Unsplash)

With summer around the corner, cold treats like ice cream and slushies are back in demand. But along with them comes a familiar and uncomfortable sensation, brain freeze! It’s that sudden, sharp pain in the forehead that hits when something icy is consumed too quickly.

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While it may feel alarming, scientists say the phenomenon is well understood and has been studied in detail, including in research published in the journal BMJ.

What exactly is a brain freeze?

A brain freeze, also known as an ice cream headache, begins in the roof of the mouth. When something very cold is placed on this area, the area quickly cools down.