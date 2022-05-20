Boeing Starliner: 5 facts you need to know about the spacecraft

Boeing recently rocketed its CST-100 Starliner spacecraft into orbit successfully. The passenger spacecraft, which is set to dock soon at the International Space Station (ISS), is set to complete its mission by next week. Boeing is currently one of only two companies (along with Elon Musk’s SpaceX) that is directly funded by NASA to develop spacecraft that can carry astronauts beyond the Earth’s atmosphere. While news is waiting on Starliner successfully reaching the ISS and completing its docking maneuver, here are some interstellar facts about the mission for you to catch up on.

Developed in partnership with NASA

Boeing has partnered directly with NASA to develop the Starliner CST-100 spacecraft. The partially reusable is designed for low-Earth orbit missions like delivering crew members to the ISS and back. The craft is manufactured by Boeing as part of the NASA CCP (Commercial Crew Program) and is set to complete its first successful mission by next week.

Currently on its second OFT (Orbital Flight Test), the Boeing Starliner will have its first-ever CFT (Crewed Flight Test) in Q4 2022 if the current mission is successful. While the company originally planned to manufacture three such space-capsules, it later revised its plans and now plans to alternate between two vessels.

What’s inside the Starliner?

The Boeing Starliner is carrying over 500 pounds of cargo (225 kg) during its currently ongoing mission, OFT-2, as per a report by Space.com. Most of this cargo is food and supplies for the current crew aboard the International Space Station.

The remainder of the cargo belongs to Boeing and consists of memorabilia like flags and pins that commemorate the historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) of the United States.

Third time’s the charm

Most people know that this is not the first test flight of the Boeing Starliner. It is actually the company’s third attempt at successfully completing an OFT mission. Back in December 2019, Boeing attempted to conduct its first Starliner flight, OFT-1. However, after a software glitch that kept an incorrect count of mission-time, the spacecraft used up excessive fuel too quickly, leading to it landing back in New Mexico just two days after launch.

The company then came close to a second attempt last year, but a problem with the craft’s propellant valves led to the flight never taking place, as the Starliner had to be brought back to the factory to fix the valves. Now, after successfully reaching its intended orbit, the Starliner seems to be heading towards a successful docking at the ISS in what would be its third overall attempt, and second test flight.

Bumpy ride

Despite the currently ongoing OFT-2 mission being successful so far, the test flight was not free of problems. The Boeing Starliner witnessed two failed thrusters during the launch. The first thruster went out a second after the Starliner began burning its thrusters to put itself into its final orbit. The flight control system rerouted to a second thruster, which also shut down after another 25 seconds. A third thruster then worked as intended and the Starliner’s ability to reach its planned orbit was fortunately not affected.

Boeing is currently studying the issue and claims that the failed thrusters should not affect the remainder of the mission, which includes more thruster-firing to get into orbits. Ten of the 12 thrusters Starliner needs are working, according to Boeing.

Back next week

If all goes according to plan, the Starliner spacecraft will be back to Earth next week after docking with the ISS for four to five days. The landing will take place at one of five possible sites, including the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.

NASA and Boeing will then collectively plan on the future test flight, this time with a group of astronauts selected by NASA. This mission, the first Crewed Flight Test or CFT, is scheduled to take place by the end of this year.