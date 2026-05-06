Blue Origin’s cargo Moon lander moves closer to launch after Nasa testing

This lander does not carry any crew but can deliver necessary cargo and other items to the Moon's surface. This unmanned craft is part of the effort aimed at achieving the goals set out by the Artemis program. (Image: Nasa)a

Blue Origin has successfully completed a major round of testing for its lunar lander inside a specialised vacuum chamber at Nasa’s Johnson Space Center, marking an important step towards future Moon missions.

The spacecraft, known as Blue Moon Mark 1 (MK1) or “Endurance”, underwent environmental testing inside Thermal Vacuum Chamber A, one of the largest facilities of its kind in the world. MK1 is subjected to the same conditions experienced in space, such as freezing cold temperatures and almost no air.

What the test means

The purpose of this test was simply to confirm that the lander could withstand the conditions in space and work effectively. Therefore, engineers managed to recreate the environmental conditions the lander would face on its way to the Moon.