Blue moon in May 2026: Why it happens and how to watch it

Not every blue moon is actually blue, but it still knows how to steal the night sky. (Image for representation: Canva)

We have often heard the idiom “once in a blue moon,” which means something that is vanishingly rare. But blue moons are not as rare as the idiom suggests.

On May 1, the sky offered us a full moon. Another will appear on May 31 this year, making May 2026 a genuine blue moon month.

The calendar is shaped by two different cosmic cycles: the lunar cycle, based on the Moon’s orbit around the Earth, and the solar year, based on the Earth’s orbit around the Sun. The two cycles do not align perfectly. A calendar year is around 11 days longer than 12 lunar cycles.