Monday, July 18, 2022

Black Hole Hunters: Scientists want you to help them find hidden black holes

Researchers are solicting the public's help for finding "hidden black holes" by observing the effects they have on the light of stars.

July 18, 2022 10:37:36 am
It is possible to detect black holes by examining the effect they have on the light of stars. (Illustrative image) (Image credit: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center/Jeremy Schnittman)

A team of researchers from the Open University and the University of Southampton is asking for public help to find black holes, some of the most mysterious and elusive objects in the known universe. The most massive stars explode when they get really old, sometimes leaving behind a large amount of mass condensed into a small area: a black hole.

By examining data from the UK’s leading extra-solar planet detection programme, SuperWASP, in collaboration with the public, the research team hopes to detect changes in starlight that may provide evidence for the existence of “hidden black holes.”

Black holes have such a strong gravitational field that nothing, not even light can escape from them. Due to this, they have been notoriously hard to detect. But sometimes, these black holes have materials like gas and dust around them. When this material is pulled into the black hole rapidly, it heats up and emits strong X-rays, allowing “feeding” black holes to be detected.

But not all black holes are feeding. The team is trying to detect black holes that are hidden because nothing is falling in, meaning that there are no telltale x-rays to give them away. But luckily, the gravity of a black hole is so strong that it can bend light from stars, acting like a magnifying glass for a short period and making the star appear brighter.

The researchers are looking at an archive of over ten measurements from the SuperWASP survey taken over ten years, looking for any stars that have been magnified by black holes. But they are inviting the public to help since there are a lot of stars and this is not a job that computers can reliably do yet.

You can join their hunt by visiting the Black Hole Hunters project site. If you do so, your work will entail looking at a few simple graphs of how the brightness of stars changed and flag it if you think you have spotted any changes that look like what the researchers are in search of.

