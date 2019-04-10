Black Hole Event Horizon LIVE: First ever blackhole image released by astronomers

Black Hole Event Horizon LIVE: Around the world, space enthusiasts eagerly await the first ever true image of a black hole, which could reveal the shape of the mysterious, warped region of the spacetime fabric that has fuelled human imagination and inspired numerous sci-fi movies and literature for generations, PTI reported.

Using data from six telescopes located across the world, the scientists involved in the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) project have imaged the Sagittarius A* — the blackhole located at the centre of the Milky Way galaxy — and another massive black hole 53.5 million light-years away in galaxy M87, PTI stated.