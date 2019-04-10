Black Hole Event Horizon LIVE: First ever blackhole image released by astronomers

Black Hole Event Horizon LIVE: Around the world, space enthusiasts eagerly await the first ever true image of a black hole, which could reveal the shape of the mysterious, warped region of the spacetime fabric that has fuelled human imagination and inspired numerous sci-fi movies and literature for generations, PTI reported.
Using data from six telescopes located across the world, the scientists involved in the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) project have imaged the Sagittarius A* — the blackhole located at the centre of the Milky Way galaxy — and another massive black hole 53.5 million light-years away in galaxy M87, PTI stated.
First-ever image of black hole
(Source: Twitter)
Today is a historic day: Carlos Moedas
Today is a day of historic firsts! For the first time ever we will reveal a real image of a Black Hole to the world. I am proud because European scientists played a decisive role in this discovery, said European Commissioner for Research, Science & Innovation Carlos Moedas.
Seeing is believing: Sudip Bhattacharyya
"Basically, in the background light the shadow of blackhole can be seen. This is extremely important because although we had a lot of evidence about the existence of blackhole, but 'seeing is believing'," PTI quoted Sudip Bhattacharyya, Associate Professor at Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) in Mumbai.
"If we can directly see that there is something black in the background of light -- that is an incredible thing. That would be the direct proof of blackholes," PTI quoted Bhattacharyya.
Transformed mathematical concept into physical object: Luciano Rezzolla
"We have transformed a mathematical concept into a physical object - essential to the scientific process of examining real blackholes" says, Professor of Theoretical Astrophysics Luciano Rezzolla.
