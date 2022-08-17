scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Scientists plan to use colliding black holes to measure how fast universe is expanding

Astrophysicists have developed a method for using pairs of colliding black holes to measure how fast the universe is expanding and with it, how the universe evolved and where it is going

By: Tech Desk | Thalassery |
August 17, 2022 5:51:23 pm
Two black holes collidingSometimes, two black holes will slam into each other in spectacular collisions. Such powerful events send space-time ripples across the universe, called gravitational waves. (Image credit: Simulating eXtreme Spacetimes (SXS) Project via University of Chicago)

Next to nothing can escape the strong gravitational pull of a black hole but now scientists are planning to use the collisions of black holes to understand the age of the universe and its evolution.

In a new study published in Physical Review Letters, University of Chicago astrophysicists have developed a method for using pairs of colliding black holes to measure how fast the universe is expanding and with it, how the universe evolved and where it is going. Scientists are particularly interested in using the new “spectral siren” technique to learn more about the “teenage years” of the universe.

Sometimes, two black holes will slam into each other in spectacular collisions. Such powerful events send space-time ripples across the universe. These ripples, called gravitational waves, can be detected by Earth-based observatories like the American Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory and Italian Virgo observatory.

Also Read |Artemis I mission: NASA begins rolling out SLS and Orion to launch pad

The signal from these collisions contains important information about the size of the black holes. But since this signal travels vast distances across space, the expansion of the universe changes its properties. “For example, if you took a black hole and put it earlier in the universe, the signal would change and it would look like a bigger black hole than it really is,” explained astrophysicist Daniel Holz, one of the two authors on the paper, in a UChicago press statement.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...Premium
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to sayPremium
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to say
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earns praise from C...
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...Premium
Delhi Police in RTI reply: 80% match in facial recognition is deemed posi...

Scientists need to figure out a way to measure how these signals have changed and it could help them calculate the expansion rate of the universe. The problem lies in understanding how much the signal changed from the original.

Current evidence suggests that most of the black holes we have detected are between 5 and 40 times the mass of our sun. Holz and first author Jose María Ezquiaga plan to use this and other newfound knowledge about the population of black holes as a calibration tool.

As the capabilities of LIGO and other interferometer observatories expand, they would be able to observe “fainter” gravitational waves. This gets scientists excited because that data, combined with the silent siren method could potentially offer unique insights into what is referred to as the “teenage years” of the years: a period about 10 billion years ago. This is interesting because this particular period is difficult to study with current methodologies.

Advertisement

Astrophysicists can use cosmic microwave background radiation to look at the earliest moments of the universe. They can also look around at galaxies near our own Milky Way to study the most recent history of the universe. But it is the in-between period that is a hard nut to crack.

“It’s around that time that we switched from dark matter being the predominant force in the universe to dark energy taking over, and we are very interested in studying this critical transition,” said Ezquiaga, in the press statement.

According to Holz, the new method can be an “incredibly powerful method” to learn about the universe if it could be used with data of thousands of such signals.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-08-2022 at 05:51:23 pm

Most Popular

1

Explained: Why has FIFA banned India, and what happens to Indian football now?

2

Sky-rocketing star fees, low box office returns: Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

3

Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan dropped from BJP's parliamentary board

4

Laal Singh Chaddha box office day 6: Aamir Khan's film sees 85 per cent drop in earnings, expected to be removed from cinemas soon

5

Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pictures

Featured Stories

Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Inst...
Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Inst...
Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Docking of Chinese vessel at Hambantota is disappointing, but it should s...
Explained: Why TikTok’s algorithms, content moderation models are being a...
Explained: Why TikTok’s algorithms, content moderation models are being a...
Explained: The Digit Insurance IPO: promoters, performance, and concerns
Explained: The Digit Insurance IPO: promoters, performance, and concerns
Meet the new members of BJP parliamentary board
Meet the new members of BJP parliamentary board
Four resignations already, J&K Congress revamp may harm party more
Four resignations already, J&K Congress revamp may harm party more
Sexual harassment charge will not stand when woman was wearing ‘provocative dresses’: Kerala court

Sexual harassment charge will not stand when woman was wearing ‘provocative dresses’: Kerala court

Don't mislead people: Delhi HC to Ramdev over Covid vaccine

Don't mislead people: Delhi HC to Ramdev over Covid vaccine

Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pics

Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pics

Why TikTok’s algorithms, content moderation models are being audited?
Explained

Why TikTok’s algorithms, content moderation models are being audited?

Crypto romance scams: 'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 

Crypto romance scams: 'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 

Premium
What is the new Omicron-specific vaccine approved by the UK?
Explained

What is the new Omicron-specific vaccine approved by the UK?

NTA cancels Phase 4 exam at a few centres after technical glitches
CUET UG 2022

NTA cancels Phase 4 exam at a few centres after technical glitches

Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 10T 5G: Check out the latest flagship phone from OnePlus
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 17: Latest News
Advertisement