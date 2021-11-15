I scream. You scream. Bees scream, too

Written by Sabrina Imbler

Bees do not scream with their mouths but with their bodies. When giant hornets draw near and threaten their colony, Asian honeybees cock their abdomens into the air and run while vibrating their wings. The noise can sound eerily like a human scream.

In a paper published Wednesday in the journal Royal Society Open Science, researchers describe the Asian honeybee’s unique acoustic signal, which is called an antipredator pipe. The researchers colloquially refer to it as a “bee scream.”

“It’s like a shriek,” said Hongmei Li-Byarlay, an entomologist at Central State University in Ohio, who was not involved with the new research. Li-Byarlay added that her colleagues who have observed the sounds compared the noise to “crying.”

The bees make this sound as their nests are threatened by the Vespa soror hornet, which hunts in packs and can dispatch a beehive in a matter of hours.

Also read | How honeybees toil hard to feed humans and die warding them off

Heather Mattila, a behavioral ecologist at Wellesley College in Massachusetts and an author on the study, first heard the bee scream in Vietnam in 2013. She was studying how Asian honeybees smear animal dung around their nests to ward off V. soror and Vespa mandarinia, more famously known as the murder hornet. The behaviour showed the bees’ highly evolved social organisation, said Lien Thi Phuong Nguyen, a wasp researcher at the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology in Hanoi and an author on the new paper.

Mattila noticed that the hives exploded in sound when V. soror hornets drew near. When she stuck a recorder at the entrance of a hive fringed by hornets, she heard a cacophony of noise.

While she recognised some sounds bees are known to make — hisses, beeps and pipes — Mattila, who has studied European honeybees for 24 years, had never heard anything as loud and frenzied as this.

The researchers placed recorders inside hives and video cameras outside the entrances to record the honeybee soundscapes. The whirring, helicopter sounds of the hornets often drowned out the bees, so they also recorded hives reacting to paper glazed with hornet pheromones.

Read more | French beekeepers expect worst harvest in decades due to climate change

Mattila brought the recordings back to the United States, where Hannah Kernen, now a research technician at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, helped analyse the recordings.

As Kernen and Mattila pored over nearly 30 hours of bee noise, which contained about 25,000 instances of acoustic signaling, they felt confident they were listening to a new sound: a piercing alarm signal that shared traits with animal shrieks, including unpredictable frequencies and loud volumes.

A still image from video provided by Heather Matilla shows Vespa soror hornets threatening a bee hive. (Heather Mattila via The New York Times) A still image from video provided by Heather Matilla shows Vespa soror hornets threatening a bee hive. (Heather Mattila via The New York Times)

For months, the researchers compared the video recordings inside the hive to the ones outside the entrance to see if they could isolate a moment where the new sound could be first heard in both videos and pinned down to a single bee.

Mattila listened to these recordings for hours into the night.

“I would get chills and start to worry about them, even though the recordings are from years ago and the bees are long dead,” she said. “There is something very human and recognisable in the sounds.”

Also read | Did you know that honey is nothing but bee barf?

One day, past 2:30 a.m., a sleepless Mattila finally saw a video that captured a scream and the bee behind it: an agitated worker bee approaching a paper perfumed with hornet. She was raising her abdomen and exposing her Nasonov gland, a thin white strip at her rear end that can release pheromones.

The researchers listened to the audio inside the hive from the same time period and looked at the spectrograms, visualisations of sound frequencies, which showed similar sounds occurring inside and outside the hive. This confirmed that the bees screaming outside the hive were making the same noises as the bees screaming inside the hive.

“It was a eureka moment, and I’ve only had a couple of those,” Mattila said.

The researchers suggest that the antipredator pipe noise functions as an alarm signal, as the production of screams peaked as V. soror hornets hovered outside the colony’s entrance. The data is correlative, so the scream’s exact function is still unknown.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.