Bamboo shoots show early promise as ‘superfood’ for gut health, metabolism: study

Often, it’s the most ordinary foods that turn out to be the most surprising. A new study has found that bamboo shoots could be the next superfood owing to their benefits. According to the evidence, bamboo consumption can likely lead to the regulation of blood sugar, reduction in inflammation, and improvement in overall digestive health, along with offering antioxidant effects.

The latest findings come from a systematic study titled ‘Bamboo consumption and health outcomes: A systematic review and call to action,’ conducted by an international team of researchers, including Damiano Pizzol, Robert MacKinnon, and Lee Smith from Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) and other institutions.

“Our review shows bamboo’s clear promise as a possible ‘superfood’, but there are also gaps in our knowledge. We could only find four studies involving human participants that met our criteria, so additional high-quality human trials are necessary before we can make firm recommendations,” said author Lee Smith, Professor of Public Health at ARU.

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Bamboo is rich in protein and fiber and contains low fat. Amino acids and minerals like selenium and potassium can be retrieved by consuming bamboo. Additionally, bamboo is rich in vitamins like Vitamin A, Vitamin B6, and Vitamin E.

“Bamboo is already commonly eaten in parts of Asia, and it has huge potential to be a healthy, sustainable addition to diets worldwide — but it must be prepared correctly. The multiple health benefits we identified, including its potential to tackle modern health challenges like diabetes and heart disease, are likely due to the nutritional content of bamboo and its extracts, with bamboo rich in proteins, amino acids, carbohydrates, minerals, and vitamins,” added Smith.

The review was cited by researchers from Anglia Ruskin University in England. The experiment conducted included human trials exploring the horizons of in vivo studies and laboratory experiments to understand human cells by exploring in vitro studies.

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Metabolic health can be improved through bamboo consumption. Diabetes can be managed by consuming bamboo, tests, and human trials, which provide evidence for glycemic control, which regulates blood sugar levels and mitigates the risk of cardiovascular disease. Additionally, lipid profiles are found to be maintained and regulated.

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Bamboo is fibrous and contains cellulose, hemicellulose, and lignin. Human participants reported efficient bowel function. Subsequently, participants also reported lowered cell vitality and toxicity as a result of increased antioxidant and anti-inflammatory activity.

Laboratory research further confirmed the antioxidant and nutritional value of the superfood. Furthermore, the beneficial effects of gut health were sighted by the production of probiotics. While some foods, when fried or cooked, release toxic chemicals like acrylamide, bamboo, on the other end forms furan, which reduces the toxic chemical. It helps cook food more safely and healthily.

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While research on bamboo shows critical benefits, research indicates potential safety risks during preparation. Some species of bamboo contain cyanogenic glycosides. It is responsible for releasing cyanide when consumed raw or improperly cooked.

Bamboo shoots also contain compounds that interfere with the production of thyroid hormone production, increasing the risk of being diagnosed with goiter. This restriction can result in health complications. However, if bamboo is cooked properly and boiled, these risks can be mitigated.

(This article is curated by Salonee Kulkarni, who is an Intern with The Indian Express.)