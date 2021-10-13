Australia plans rover to help NASA find oxygen on Moon

Australia has agreed to build a 20-kilogram semi-autonomous lunar rover for NASA to take to the Moon as early as 2026 in search of oxygen.

Australia, we’re going to the Moon. 🌙 We’ve reached an agreement with @NASA for an Australian-made rover to be part of a future mission, harnessing our skills and expertise in the resources sector. pic.twitter.com/uoJLis2YPr — Australian Space Agency (@AusSpaceAgency) October 12, 2021

The rover would collect soil that contains oxides and NASA would use separate equipment to extract oxygen from that soil, a government statement said. Oxygen extracted from the lunar surface would ultimately be used to sustain a human presence on the moon and support future missions to Mars.

Also read | A science teacher explains: Rusting of the moon

Australian Space Agency deputy head Anthony Murfett said NASA had been impressed by technology used to remotely control from 1,600 kilometers huge dump trucks that transport iron ore from mines in northwest Australia.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said the agreement would strengthen a relationship with Australia related to space exploration that dates back more than 50 years.

By working together with our partners around the world, @NASA will uncover more discoveries and accomplish more research through @NASAArtemis. I’m excited to announce that NASA signed an agreement with the @AusSpaceAgency to develop a Moon rover! https://t.co/XRL4QnOYwk — Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) October 12, 2021

The agreement depends on the rover meeting a range of conditions during its development.