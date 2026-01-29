Athena: Inside Nasa’s fastest-ever supercomputer powering Artemis II

Its processing power will allow engineers to model spacecraft performance, analyse risks, and hone mission details well before astronauts set foot on a spacecraft bound for the Moon. (Image: Nasa)

As Nasa prepares for Artemis II, its first crewed mission around the Moon in more than 50 years, the space agency has quietly revealed another milestone critical to the mission’s success. Nasa has unveiled its most powerful supercomputer, named Athena, which is a huge step forward in its ability to handle complex scientific and engineering data.

Athena was released for operational use by all approved users on January 14, 2026. The supercomputer was launched through the Nasa Advanced Supercomputing facility.

Athena consists of 1,024 computing nodes, with each node equipped with two 128-core AMD EPYC ‘Turin’ processors. That’s a total of 256 physical cores per node and over 2,64,000 total cores in the system. At peak performance, Athena is capable of delivering over 20 petaflops, which means it can perform more than 20 quadrillion calculations per second. The new supercomputer is named after a figure from Greek mythology, and the name was chosen through an internal Nasa contest that took place last year.