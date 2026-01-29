Athena: Inside Nasa’s fastest-ever supercomputer powering Artemis II

As Nasa prepares for Artemis II, its first crewed mission around the Moon in more than 50 years, the space agency has quietly revealed another milestone critical to the mission’s success. Nasa has unveiled its most powerful supercomputer, named Athena, which is a huge step forward in its ability to handle complex scientific and engineering data.
Athena was released for operational use by all approved users on January 14, 2026. The supercomputer was launched through the Nasa Advanced Supercomputing facility.
Athena consists of 1,024 computing nodes, with each node equipped with two 128-core AMD EPYC ‘Turin’ processors. That’s a total of 256 physical cores per node and over 2,64,000 total cores in the system. At peak performance, Athena is capable of delivering over 20 petaflops, which means it can perform more than 20 quadrillion calculations per second. The new supercomputer is named after a figure from Greek mythology, and the name was chosen through an internal Nasa contest that took place last year.
Athena is the latest addition to Nasa’s High-End Computing Capability (HECC) family of systems, which provides researchers at the agency with access to high-performance computing resources. Such resources are essential to everything from aerodynamic simulation and propulsion studies to radiation modelling for astronauts.
As Artemis II approaches, Athena is likely to play a critical role in mission planning and safety analysis. Its processing power will allow engineers to model spacecraft performance, analyse risks, and hone mission details well before astronauts set foot on a spacecraft bound for the Moon. Athena will also be used for research in Earth science, astrophysics, and aeronautics.
Built by Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Athena uses four HPE Cray EX4000 racks and operates with the Tri-Lab Operating System Stack (TOSS). The system is aided by professional job scheduling software and a variety of compilers, which gives scientists flexibility in how they schedule their workloads. Athena also has almost 800 terabytes of system memory, which enables the system to process very large and complex datasets.
The supercomputer is housed in Nasa’s Modular Supercomputing Facility and surpasses earlier systems such as Aitken and Pleiades in both speed and energy efficiency.
With Athena now online, Nasa strengthens the digital backbone behind Artemis II and beyond, ensuring that human exploration of the Moon, and eventually Mars, is backed by the most powerful computing tools available.
The Union Ministry of Environment has introduced new Solid Waste Management Rules in 2026 to replace the 2016 rules. The new rules aim to reduce waste, promote recycling and at-source processing, and increase responsibilities of bulk waste generators. Residential societies must register on a portal and file annual returns for waste management compliance.