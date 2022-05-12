scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Must Read

Astronomers capture 1st image of Milky Way’s huge black hole

Astronomers believe nearly all galaxies, including our own, have these giant black holes at their centre, where light and matter cannot escape, making it extremely hard to get images of them.

By: AP | Washington |
Updated: May 12, 2022 7:30:11 pm
This image released by the Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration, Thursday, May 12, 2022, shows a black hole at the centre of our Milky Way galaxy. (Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration via AP)

The world got a look Thursday at the first wild but fuzzy image of the supermassive black hole at the centre of our own Milky Way galaxy.

Astronomers believe nearly all galaxies, including our own, have these giant black holes at their centre, where light and matter cannot escape, making it extremely hard to get images of them. Light gets chaotically bent and twisted around by gravity as it gets sucked into the abyss along with superheated gas and dust.

The colorised image unveiled Thursday is from the international consortium behind the Event Horizon Telescope, a collection of eight synchronised radio telescopes around the world. Previous efforts had found the black hole in the centre of our galaxy too jumpy to get a good picture.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
The University of Arizona’s Feryal Ozel called the black hole “the gentle giant in the center of our galaxy” while announcing the new image. (Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration via AP)

The University of Arizona’s Feryal Ozel called the black hole “the gentle giant in the centre of our galaxy” while announcing the new image.

Best of Express Premium

Where Sri Lanka’s inflation-driven crisis could head nextPremium
Where Sri Lanka’s inflation-driven crisis could head next
I tried Asus’ Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition, and it’s one of the coolest...Premium
I tried Asus’ Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition, and it’s one of the coolest...
In House panel meet, SEBI flags need to tap phones during probePremium
In House panel meet, SEBI flags need to tap phones during probe
Beating inflation: RBI may have to kill demand, hike rate, suck liquidityPremium
Beating inflation: RBI may have to kill demand, hike rate, suck liquidity
More Premium Stories >>

The Milky Way black hole is called Sagittarius A(asterisk), near the border of Sagittarius and Scorpius constellations. It is 4 million times more massive than our sun.

This is not the first black hole image. The same group released the first one in 2019 and it was from a galaxy 53 million light-years away. The Milky Way black hole is much closer, about 27,000 light-years away. A light year is 5.9 trillion miles (9.5 trillion kilometres).

The project cost nearly $60 million with $28 million coming from the US National Science Foundation.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

May 12: Latest News

Advertisement