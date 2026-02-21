‘Astonishing’ new dinosaur species discovered in the Sahara

Fossils of Spinosaurus mirabilis, a massive fish-hunting predator that lived 95 million years ago in present-day Niger, reveal a rare scimitar-shaped crest and reshape what scientists know about spinosaurs.

By: Science Desk
3 min readFeb 21, 2026 07:01 PM IST
DinosaurResearchers believe that millions of years ago, this part of Niger was not a desert but a lush, forested landscape threaded with rivers. Instead of stalking marine shores, S mirabilis may have hunted in freshwater environments. (Image: Dani Navarro)
Palaeontologists have announced the discovery of a massive new dinosaur species in a remote stretch of the Sahara Desert, describing the find as both unexpected and deeply emotional. The dinosaur, named Spinosaurus mirabilis, roamed what is now Niger more than 95 million years ago.

Its name translates to “astonishing Spinosaurus,” and for good reason. Measuring roughly the length of a school bus and weighing several tonnes, the predator stood out even among its already formidable relatives. What makes this species so remarkable is the presence of a curved, scimitar-shaped crest on its head, but the scientists did not realise its significance when the first bones were found in 2019.

It was not until the team got back in 2022 and found additional fossils that the final pieces of the puzzle started to come together.

Excavation of fossils

The excavation of the fossils was conducted by a team led by Paul Sereno, a professor at the University of Chicago.

Sereno described the moment the team realised they were looking at a new species as unforgettable. Back at their desert camp, one team member created 3D digital models of the unearthed bones and assembled them into a skull reconstruction. As the image appeared on a laptop screen, the group gathered around in awe.

“That’s when it truly hit us,” Sereno said, recalling the emotional atmosphere in camp. The results were later published in the journal Science.

Built for fishing far from the sea

Like other members of the Spinosaurus family, S mirabilis had a long snout and interlocking conical teeth designed for gripping slippery prey. Its upper and lower teeth formed what scientists describe as a kind of natural trap, ideal for catching fish. Similar adaptations are seen in ancient marine reptiles and even modern crocodiles.

However, what makes this discovery especially intriguing is where it was found. Most previous Spinosaurus fossils have turned up near ancient coastlines. This new species was discovered hundreds of kilometres inland.

Researchers believe that millions of years ago, this part of Niger was not a desert but a lush, forested landscape threaded with rivers. Instead of stalking marine shores, S mirabilis may have hunted in freshwater environments.

Sereno imagines it wading through rivers like a giant, prehistoric heron – comfortable in water several metres deep but likely spending much of its time hunting in shallower areas.

A dinosaur still wrapped in mystery

Despite decades of research, Spinosaurus dinosaurs remain one of the most debated groups in palaeontology. Scientists continue to argue over how aquatic they really were – whether powerful swimmers or more suited to life along riverbanks.

“This discovery adds another layer to the mystery,” said Steve Brusatte of the University of Edinburgh, who was not involved in the study.

Each new fossil, experts say, brings researchers one step closer to understanding these unusual predators. And with S mirabilis now added to the fossil record, the picture of life in the ancient Sahara has become even more remarkable.

 

