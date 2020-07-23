Huge ‘potentially dangerous’ asteroid will move past Earth on July 24, NASA warns

A huge asteroid will move past Earth on July 24; NASA categories it as ‘potentially dangerous’ A huge asteroid will move past Earth on July 24; NASA categories it as ‘potentially dangerous’

According to National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) a huge asteroid “Asteroid 2020 ND” will move past Earth, tomorrow, on July 24. NASA said that Asteroid 2020 ND is about 170 metre-long and will be as close as 0.034 astronomical units (5,086,328 kilometres) to the Earth.

It is said that the asteroid is travelling at a high speed of 48,000 kilometres per hour. NASA also said explaining the asteroid in a statement that the distance from the Earth categories this asteroid as “potentially dangerous”.

“Potentially Hazardous Asteroids (PHAs) are currently defined based on parameters that measure the asteroid’s potential to make threatening close approaches to the Earth. Specifically, all asteroids with a minimum orbit intersection distance (MOID) of 0.05 au or less are considered PHAs,” NASA said in a statement.

NASA also stated that even if asteroids are classified as PHAs it will not necessarily impact the Earth. “It only means there is a possibility for such a threat. By monitoring these PHAs and updating their orbits as new observations become available, we can better predict the close-approach statistics and thus their Earth-impact threat,” NASA said in the statement.

According to The Planetary Society there are nearly 1 billion asteroids with diameter greater than 1 metre but these don’t pose any threat to the Earth. The ones that are larger than 30 metres cause significant damage to our planet. Each year there said to be around 30 small asteroids that hit the Earth but do not cause major damage on the planet.

