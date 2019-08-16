Asteroid 2018 PN22, size of a school bus, will come close to Earth on August 17

An asteroid called 2018 PN22 is likely to come close to the Earth’s proximity tomorrow (August 17). This particular celestial body is small in size which is comparable to that of a school bus and it has not been considered as potentially hazardous as it does not indicate any possibility of collision in the future.

Advertising

The 2018 PN22 asteroid is somewhere between 0.055 to 0.250 kilometers in diameter, which makes it a small to average asteroid, according to Space Reference. It will pass within 6.56 million kilometers of the Earth this year and has been classified as a Near-Earth Asteroid by NASA JPL owing to its orbit’s proximity to the Earth.

The 2018 PN22 asteroid orbits the sun every 364 days (1.00 years). During this period, it can come as close as 0.96 AU and reach as far as 1.04 AU from the sun, according to the information provided on Space Reference. The asteroid’s orbit is 0.01 AU from that of the Earth’s orbit at its closest point which means that there is a wide berth between the two all the time.

While celestial bodies like asteroids and meteors of various shapes and sizes go past the Earth almost on a daily basis, not all these bodies pose a threat to our planet. However, there are a few near-Earth celestial objects in the space that are potentially dangerous for the blue planet. One such object is the Apophis 99942 asteroid. Space scientists have predicted the impact date of the Apophis 99942 a number of times in the past.

Advertising

In fact, recently the renowned astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, in an episode of his podcast ‘Cosmic Queries’ had discussed a threat posed by giant asteroids heading towards the Earth. He had warned that the 370-meter wide Near-Earth asteroid Apophis 99942 may spark a major tsunami which can potentially wipe out the entire west coast of North America if it manages to hit the Earth.

Apart from these two asteroids, NASA has recently selected four potential sites for its OSIRIS-Rex spacecraft to collect samples from the surface of the asteroid Bennu. The four sample sites on asteroid Bennu have been named as Nightingale, Kingfisher, Osprey, and Sandpiper, all names after birds that are native to Egypt. The last two sites for sample collection will be decided by December 2019. It is the first asteroid sample mission by the US space agency.

Also Read|NASA will livestream spacewalk of two astronauts outside International Space Station on August 21

The name of OSIRIS-REx spacecraft stands for Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer. This spacecraft had landed on asteroid Bennu’s surface on December 3, 2018, and it began looking for sites from which to take samples. The sample collection process is scheduled for the latter half of 2020 and it will return the samples from the asteroid back to Earth on September 24, 2023.