Artemis timeline shifts: Can NASA still land astronauts on the Moon in 2028?

As far as NASA’s future plans go, following the conclusion of Artemis 2 mission earlier this year, the organisation is reportedly under immense pressure for its subsequent endeavours. Reportedly, NASA has set Artemis III for 2027, prompting the question of whether a Moon landing by astronauts will still be possible in 2028.

The recent flight of Artemis II, where four astronauts orbited the Moon before returning safely back to Earth, was the first time in more than 50 years that a mission to the Moon carried crew members.

NASA announced its intent to make its subsequent flights more frequent, planning for an average of once per ten months rather than several years between launches. The mission is expected to demonstrate docking between the Orion spacecraft and privately developed landers.