Artemis timeline shifts: Can NASA still land astronauts on the Moon in 2028?

As far as NASA’s future plans go, following the conclusion of Artemis 2 mission earlier this year, the organisation is reportedly under immense pressure for its subsequent endeavours. Reportedly, NASA has set Artemis III for 2027, prompting the question of whether a Moon landing by astronauts will still be possible in 2028.
The recent flight of Artemis II, where four astronauts orbited the Moon before returning safely back to Earth, was the first time in more than 50 years that a mission to the Moon carried crew members.
NASA announced its intent to make its subsequent flights more frequent, planning for an average of once per ten months rather than several years between launches. The mission is expected to demonstrate docking between the Orion spacecraft and privately developed landers.
NASA is relying on two commercial partners, SpaceX and Blue Origin to develop the Human Landing System needed to carry astronauts to the lunar surface. Their spacecraft, Starship and Blue Origin, will need to complete several complex milestones before being approved for human missions.
NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman told lawmakers that both companies are working toward a late 2027 demonstration. “I’ve received responses from both vendors,” Isaacman said, “to meet our needs for a late 2027 rendezvous, docking and test [of] the interoperability of both landers in advance of a landing attempt in 2028.”
The plan is to use Artemis III to test how these systems work together, setting the stage for landing missions under Artemis IV and Artemis V in 2028.
Despite progress, major challenges remain. Both landers rely on cryogenic fuels, which must be kept extremely cold to prevent evaporation. They will also require multiple refuelling launches in Earth orbit, something that has never been fully demonstrated in space.
NASA also wants both systems to successfully land on the Moon and return to orbit without crew before astronauts are placed onboard. At present, both programs are still in testing phases.
SpaceX is preparing for further tests of its Starship vehicle, which is central not only to NASA’s plans but also to CEO Elon Musk’s broader vision of human missions to Mars. Meanwhile, Blue Origin is advancing its Blue Moon lander, though its launch timeline depends on the readiness of its New Glenn rocket.
Another key gap is life support. Current versions of both landers are not yet equipped to carry astronauts safely, meaning further development is required before crewed missions can proceed.
A crewed Moon landing in 2028 remains possible, but far from certain. NASA officials have struck a cautiously optimistic tone despite ongoing delays and technical challenges. US President Donald Trump recently said the US still has “a shot” at achieving the goal, while Jared Isaacman pointed to a workable plan that includes launching Artemis III in 2027 and preparing for potential landing opportunities the following year.
However, the timeline is tight, and success will depend on multiple systems coming together as planned, with room for up to two landing attempts in 2028 if progress stays on track.