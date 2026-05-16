 Artemis III: Nasa plans complex Earth orbit trial for Moon missions

Although final operational plans are still being refined, Nasa indicated astronauts may potentially enter at least one of the lander test vehicles during the mission. (file photo)

Nasa has released preliminary details for its planned Artemis III mission, outlining a complex Earth-orbit test flight designed to prepare astronauts and spacecraft for future lunar landing missions.

Unlike earlier Artemis missions focused on deep-space travel, Artemis III will remain in low Earth orbit and serve as a major systems demonstration for upcoming Moon landings under the broader Artemis programme.

The mission will test rendezvous and docking operations between Nasa’s Orion spacecraft and commercial lunar lander systems being developed by SpaceX and Blue Origin.

According to Nasa, Artemis III is intended to reduce technical and operational risks before Artemis IV, which is expected to send astronauts to the Moon’s south polar region.