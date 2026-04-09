Nasa ready for Artemis II splashdown as astronauts prep for Pacific recovery tomorrow

The splashdown planned off the California coast into the Pacific Ocean is scheduled around 8 pm EDT on Friday (about 5.37 am IST, April 11). (File Photo)

Nasa said late Wednesday that all Artemis II operations are progressing as planned, and that a shorter re-entry range, compared to Artemis I, will be tested Friday.

After completing its 10-day mission, Artemis II, which went around the moon, is preparing for its return to Earth Friday, April 10. The splashdown, planned off the coast of California into the Pacific Ocean, is scheduled for around 8 pm EDT on Friday (about 5.37 am IST, April 11).

“All operations are nominal and excellent. The Service Module will not be brought back home. The crew will undertake some external survey of the crew module’s health on Thursday,” said Debbie Korth, Orion Deputy Program Manager.