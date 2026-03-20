Artemis II: How to watch Nasa move its Moon rocket to launch pad live

The rocket is carried on a large tracked vehicle called a crawler-transporter. It moves at roughly 1-2 km/h, so the full rollout typically takes between 8 and 12 hours.(Image: Nasa)

Nasa’s Artemis II rocket rollout is a scheduled ground operation where the fully assembled rocket is moved from its assembly building to the launch pad. The process is slow, takes several hours, and can be viewed online.

The rollout starts

The rocket is assembled inside the Vehicle Assembly Building at Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. From there, it is transported to Launch Complex 39B, where it will remain for final checks before launch.

The Artemis II rocket previously faced helium system issues, delaying its launch from March 6 to no earlier than April 2026.

Four astronauts who are boarding are Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen from the Canadian Space Agency. (Image: Nasa) Four astronauts who are boarding are Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen from the Canadian Space Agency. (Image: Nasa)

The four astronauts, who are scheduled to lift off as part of the Artemis II mission, have entered a quarantine period at Johnson Space Centre, where they will limit exposure to others before moving to Kennedy Space Centre approximately five days before launch. If everything proceeds as planned, the launch is set for April 1, commencing a 10-day mission around the moon from Pad 39B at Kennedy Space Centre.