Artemis II Day 2: Crew begins journey to the Moon after key engine burn

The four-member crew, comprising NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen, has also undertaken the first checks on the onboard system. (Image: Nasa)

After orbiting the Earth for a day after its launch, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (Nasa) Artemis II mission, carrying four astronauts, has changed course and begun its journey to the Moon.

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The mission’s Orion spacecraft fired its main engine for five minutes and 50 seconds beginning at 7.49 pm Eastern Daylight Time on Thursday, completing a translunar injection (TLI) burn—a propulsive manoeuvre that directs a spacecraft toward the Moon.

The manoeuvre successfully sent Orion and its crew out of the Earth’s orbit and onto a trajectory to complete its trip around the Moon, Nasa said in a release.

The critical engine burn came after mission teams gave a final “Go” for the manoeuvre, marking one of the most important milestones of Artemis II so far. Orion’s main engine, capable of producing up to 6,000 pounds of thrust, delivered the push needed to send the spacecraft beyond Earth’s gravitational hold.