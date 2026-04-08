Artemis II captures historic ‘Earthset’ as Earth slips behind Moon

The Artemis II crew, Nasa astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, along with Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen, named the moment “Earthset” in reference to the famous “Earthrise” photograph taken during the Apollo 8 mission in 1968. (Image: Nasa)

The crew on Nasa’s Artemis II mission have managed to take a picture showing Earth slowly disappearing behind Moon—an event they call “Earthset”. The photograph, taken on Flight Day 6 of the mission, offers a rare perspective that few humans have ever seen.

A view few have seen

The image was taken at 6.41 pm EDT on April 6 (3.30 am IST on April 7), as the Orion spacecraft moved over Moon’s far side. From this perspective, most of Earth seemed dark except for small areas illuminated by light. These regions were characterised by white swirling clouds hovering above Australia and Oceania.

Moon’s landscape dominated the foreground, and its surface was scarred with many impact craters that had accumulated over millions of years. One of the most recognisable structures is the Ohm crater, measuring 40 miles in diameter. It stands out with a central peak and layered, terraced edges, located near where the lunar horizon meets the shadowed Earth in the distance.