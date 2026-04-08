Artemis II captures historic ‘Earthset’ as Earth slips behind Moon

The crew on Nasa’s Artemis II mission have managed to take a picture showing Earth slowly disappearing behind Moon—an event they call “Earthset”. The photograph, taken on Flight Day 6 of the mission, offers a rare perspective that few humans have ever seen.
The image was taken at 6.41 pm EDT on April 6 (3.30 am IST on April 7), as the Orion spacecraft moved over Moon’s far side. From this perspective, most of Earth seemed dark except for small areas illuminated by light. These regions were characterised by white swirling clouds hovering above Australia and Oceania.
Moon’s landscape dominated the foreground, and its surface was scarred with many impact craters that had accumulated over millions of years. One of the most recognisable structures is the Ohm crater, measuring 40 miles in diameter. It stands out with a central peak and layered, terraced edges, located near where the lunar horizon meets the shadowed Earth in the distance.
The Artemis II crew, Nasa astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, along with Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen, named the moment “Earthset” in reference to the famous “Earthrise” photograph taken during the Apollo 8 mission in 1968.
As their spacecraft, Orion (which the crew named “Integrity”), continued its path, they watched Earth disappear completely from view. The moment came just before the spacecraft entered a planned communication blackout lasting about 40 minutes, as it moved beyond the reach of Nasa’s relay systems.
Not long after, the crew witnessed the reverse event, an “Earthrise”, as the planet slowly came back into view from behind the Moon’s edge. The view was reminiscent of those images taken during the early explorations on the Moon.
During the day, the astronauts witnessed yet another incredible spectacle: an eclipse seen from space. As the Moon moved between the spacecraft and the Sun, Orion’s location enabled the astronauts to witness the Sun’s corona surrounding the shadowed lunar surface.
A mission full of firsts
The Artemis II mission, a 10-day journey, marks humanity’s return to the Moon’s vicinity after more than 50 years. It has already seen astronauts travel farther from Earth than ever before.
The “Earthset” photograph is certainly one of the most impressive images we have seen thus far, capturing an awe-inspiring realisation of just how far from home we truly are.