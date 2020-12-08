Here’s what the Artemis astronauts will try and learn when they land on the Moon in 2024

NASA Artemis astronauts (File Photo)

The US space agency NASA is gearing up for the next Moon landing with the Artemis III mission, which will put the next man and first woman on the Moon in 2024. Now NASA has identified science priorities for the Artemis III mission and what these astronauts will study when they land on the lunar surface.

The astronauts will land on the South Pole of the Moon, which remains a mystery for scientists. The aim will be to understand the potential resources and the risks involved in the Moon’s South Pole, as NASA plans to establish its Artemis Base Camp concept here in the next 10 years.

The agency hopes to understand the fundamental planetary processes that take place across the Solar System by these investigations on the lunar South Pole.

There are seven objectives laid out in NASA’s report for the Artemis III mission. These are follows:

# Understanding planetary processes

# Understanding the character and origin of lunar polar volatiles

# Interpreting the impact history of the Earth-Moon system,

# Revealing the record of the ancient sun and our astronomical environment

# Observing the universe and the local space environment from a unique location,

# Conducting experimental science in the lunar environment,

# Investigating and mitigating exploration risks.

“Even before Artemis III lands, our agency’s science and human exploration teams are working together as never before to ensure that we leverage each other’s strengths. This report helps outline a path forward toward the compelling science we can now contemplate doing on the lunar surface in conjunction with human explorers,” Thomas Zurbuchen, Associate administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate said in a press statement.

The new report mentions the agency’s priorities and a set of activities for the mission. The team began meeting in September to decide on compelling and achievable science objectives, with the intention to cover all aspects of the mission including field surveys and sampling strategies.

NASA has decided to plan every second of the astronaut’s stay on the Moon. The Science program at the Moon, will include activities related to field geology, sample collection and return, and deployed experiments, which will address the highest science priorities at the lunar South Pole.

