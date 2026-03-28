Artemis 2 astronauts arrive at Kennedy Space Center as Nasa eyes April 1 Moon launch

The astronauts have been in quarantine since March 20, when the mission’s rocket and spacecraft were rolled out to the launch pad. (Image: Nasa)

The crew of Nasa’s highly anticipated Artemis 2 mission has arrived at the Kennedy Space Center, marking a major step toward what could be the first crewed journey around the Moon in more than 50 years. The four astronauts landed on March 27 after flying in T-38 jets from Houston, touching down at the Shuttle Landing Facility in the afternoon.

The team includes Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen. They are now entering the final phase of preparations before liftoff, which is currently targeted for April 1.

“It’s awesome to be here. We love coming here,” Wiseman said after landing. “About 100 miles away, we said how much we love sliding to KSC.”