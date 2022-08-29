Artemis 1 launch live: Live updates of NASA’s Moon mission

NASA is set to make history once again on August 29 when it will launch the Artemis I mission to the moon almost 50 years after the last Apollo mission that took humanity to the Moon. The mission is scheduled to launch during a launch window that starts at 6.03 PM IST on August 29.
Artemis I is an uncrewed mission that will be the first in a series of increasingly complex missions to the Moon, eventually taking humans back to Earth’s lone satellite. During the mission, NASA will demonstrate the performance and capabilities of its most powerful launch vehicle ever, the Space Launch System (SLS), and the Orion crew capsule. During the approximately six-week-long mission, SLS and Orion will travel a distance of around 65,000 kilometres to the Moon and back.
NASA will host a live broadcast of the event which will feature celebrity appearances from Jack Black, Chris Evans, and Keke Palmer. It will also include a special performance of the American national anthem by musicians Josh Groban and Herbie Hancock. There will also be a performance of “America the Beautiful,” conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin and performed by the Philadelphia Orchestra and cellist Yo-Yo Ma. You can watch the livestream right here and get updated about the mission as it happens.
The SLS rocket is being fuelled up for launch. Currently, Artemis I is in the tanking operations stage.
NASA’s Orion crew capsule is designed to take humans much farther in space than they have ever been taken before. This includes missions to the Moon and the vicinity of Mars, and maybe even further. The spacecraft will carry a crew into space, provide emergency abort capabilities, sustain astronauts during their mission and is designed to provide safe re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere from deep space return velocities.
It is around 3.3 metres tall and will weigh around 9,344 kilograms at launch for the Artemis I mission. It consists of a crew module, which is the pressurised module where the crew will live and work during missions; a service module that provides propulsion, thermal control, solar energy and life support systems; and a spacecraft adapter that attaches to the SLS rocket. Of course, the Artemis I mission will be uncrewed but it will carry all these systems for testing.
The Artemis I mission will also carry a host of secondary payloads to Earth orbit, lunar orbit and beyond. Here are the various secondary payloads that will be hitching a ride on the SLS rocket.
EQUULEUS
Developed by researchers at the University of Tokyo and JAXA (Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency), EQUULEUS will image Earth’s plasmasphere for a better understanding of our planet’s radiation environment from Lagrange Point 2.
CuSP
Developed by the Southwest Research Institute in Texas, CuSP will act as a “space weather station,” measuring particles and magnetic fields.
NEA Scout
The NEA Scout will travel to a near-Earth asteroid to take pictures and observe characteristics of its surface. It is developed by NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Alabama.
Lunar IceCube
The Lunar IceCube is developed by the Morehead State University in Kentucky and will look for water in all forms and other volatile compounds using an infrared spectrometer.
LunaH-Map
LunaH-Map, developed by researchers at Arizona State University, will create high-fidelity maps of near-surface hydrogen craters and other permanently shadowed regions of the Moon’s South Pole with neutron spectrometers
OMOTENASHI
Developed by JAXA, OMOTENASHI is the smallest lunar lander ever and will study the Moon’s environment
LunIR
LunIR was developed by Lockheed Martin and as the name suggests, will perform advanced infrared imaging of the Moon’s surface.
BioSentinel
BioSentinel, developed by NASA’s Ames Research Center, will carry a cargo of yeast to space to stuffy the effects of deep space radiation on living cells.
ArgoMoon
ArgoMoon will observe the SLS rocket’s ICPS (Interim Cryogenic Propulsion Stage) with advanced optics and software imaging systems. It was developed by the European Space Agency and Italian aerospace company ArgoTec
The Space Launch System (SLS) represents a new generation of space exploitation and will make crewed missions to the Moon possible. The rocket has propulsion systems that consist of solid rocket boosters and liquid-fuel RS-25 engines paired with a new central core stage. It uses larger solid sprocket boosters than the space shuttles and the RS-25 engines, fueled by a mixture of liquid hydrogen and oxygen, operates at a higher thrust level with new controllers.
SLS is 98.3 metres tall and weighs up to 2,600 metric tons. At launch, it will produce a thrust of 36,786 kN. It will produce a maximum thrust of 39,144 kN at the time of trans-lunar injection. The SLS rocket is capable of a maximum speed of 36,484 kilometres per hour, also happening at trans-lunar injection when the ICPS (Interim Cryogenic Propulsion Stage) kicks in.