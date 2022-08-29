Artemis 1 launch live: Live updates of NASA’s Moon mission

Artemis I mission's various secondary payloads

The Artemis I mission will also carry a host of secondary payloads to Earth orbit, lunar orbit and beyond. Here are the various secondary payloads that will be hitching a ride on the SLS rocket.

EQUULEUS

Developed by researchers at the University of Tokyo and JAXA (Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency), EQUULEUS will image Earth’s plasmasphere for a better understanding of our planet’s radiation environment from Lagrange Point 2.

CuSP

Developed by the Southwest Research Institute in Texas, CuSP will act as a “space weather station,” measuring particles and magnetic fields.

NEA Scout

The NEA Scout will travel to a near-Earth asteroid to take pictures and observe characteristics of its surface. It is developed by NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Alabama.

Lunar IceCube

The Lunar IceCube is developed by the Morehead State University in Kentucky and will look for water in all forms and other volatile compounds using an infrared spectrometer.

LunaH-Map

LunaH-Map, developed by researchers at Arizona State University, will create high-fidelity maps of near-surface hydrogen craters and other permanently shadowed regions of the Moon’s South Pole with neutron spectrometers

OMOTENASHI

Developed by JAXA, OMOTENASHI is the smallest lunar lander ever and will study the Moon’s environment

LunIR

LunIR was developed by Lockheed Martin and as the name suggests, will perform advanced infrared imaging of the Moon’s surface.

BioSentinel

BioSentinel, developed by NASA’s Ames Research Center, will carry a cargo of yeast to space to stuffy the effects of deep space radiation on living cells.

ArgoMoon

ArgoMoon will observe the SLS rocket’s ICPS (Interim Cryogenic Propulsion Stage) with advanced optics and software imaging systems. It was developed by the European Space Agency and Italian aerospace company ArgoTec