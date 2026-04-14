Are we talking less? Study reveals sharp drop in use of words

But over more than a decade, the drop has become significant. Between 2005 and 2019, researchers observed a 28 per cent decline in the number of words people spoke daily. (Image for representation: Freepik)

A quiet shift is taking place in how people communicate, and it may be changing the way we connect with each other. New research suggests that, on average, people speak less than they used to, losing hundreds of spoken words each day without noticing.

A study published in Sage Journals last month, conducted by researchers at the University of Missouri-Kansas City and the University of Arizona, found that daily conversation has been steadily declining for years. Since 2005, the average person has been speaking about 338 fewer words each day compared to the year before.

Over time, that adds up to a striking number, around 120,000 fewer spoken words per person every year. In real terms, that could mean thousands of missed conversations, fewer shared moments, and less face-to-face interaction.