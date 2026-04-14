Are we talking less? Study reveals sharp drop in use of words

A quiet shift is taking place in how people communicate, and it may be changing the way we connect with each other. New research suggests that, on average, people speak less than they used to, losing hundreds of spoken words each day without noticing.
A study published in Sage Journals last month, conducted by researchers at the University of Missouri-Kansas City and the University of Arizona, found that daily conversation has been steadily declining for years. Since 2005, the average person has been speaking about 338 fewer words each day compared to the year before.
Over time, that adds up to a striking number, around 120,000 fewer spoken words per person every year. In real terms, that could mean thousands of missed conversations, fewer shared moments, and less face-to-face interaction.
Most people wouldn’t notice the change from one day to the next. But over more than a decade, the drop has become significant. Between 2005 and 2019, researchers observed a 28 per cent decline in the number of words people spoke daily.
“Small changes in daily behaviour accumulate over time,” Valeria Pfeifer, assistant professor of linguistics and psychology at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, told BBC Science Focus. “A gradual decline in spoken conversation might not be obvious from day to day, but over many years, it could change how people connect with one another.”
The findings come from an extensive analysis of 22 studies conducted over 14 years. Researchers gathered audio data from more than 2,000 participants aged 10 to 94 across regions, including the United States, Europe, and Australia. These recordings captured snippets of everyday life, offering a rare look into how often people actually speak.
While the study clearly shows that people are talking less, it does not pinpoint a single cause. However, the timeline offers a strong clue. The period between 2005 and 2019 closely matches the rise of smartphones, texting, email, and social media.
As digital communication has become more common, some conversations that once happened out loud may now be taking place on screens. Messages, emojis, and quick replies have, in many cases, replaced spoken exchanges.
“Whether typed conversations provide the same social benefits as spoken conversations is still an open question, and one that future research needs to address,” Pfeifer said.
The decline in spoken words appears across all age groups, but it is more pronounced among younger people. Participants aged 25 or younger showed a sharper decline in daily speech than older groups.
This trend may be linked to greater use of digital platforms among younger generations. With more communication happening through texts and social apps, spoken conversations may be taking a back seat.
Researchers say the shift raises important questions about the role of spoken communication in human relationships. Talking is not just about exchanging information; it also conveys tone, emotion, and subtle cues that are harder to convey in text.
“Speaking less means spending less time connecting with others,” Pfeifer said. “If people are having fewer conversations, they may be losing both the immediate emotional benefits of social interaction and the long-term benefits of maintaining strong relationships.”
For most of human history, spoken language has been central to how people connect. Pfeifer noted that humans have relied on it for more than 200,000 years, making this shift toward digital communication relatively sudden in comparison.