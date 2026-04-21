Archaeologists discover 2,200-year-old circular temple in Pelusium

The newly excavated temple is dedicated to a local deity known as Pelusius. At its heart lies a large circular basin measuring about 35 metres in diameter.(Image: Facebook/ Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities وزارة السياحة والآثار)

Archaeologists have uncovered a rare, perfectly circular temple in Egypt’s Sinai region, shedding new light on ancient religious practices that may have centred on water rituals.

The remains are estimated to be about 2,200 years old and were discovered at the location of Tell el-Farama. Tell el-Farama is an archaeological site where the ancient city of Pelusium existed. Pelusium used to function as a port and fort in ancient times before becoming a customs point when Rome rose to power.

A temple with a unique circular design

The newly excavated temple is dedicated to a local deity known as Pelusius. At its heart lies a large circular basin measuring about 35 metres in diameter. In the centre of this basin stands a square pedestal, which archaeologists believe once supported a massive statue of the god.