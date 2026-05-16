Antarctica’s sea ice collapse finally explained by scientists

Over time, the warmer deep water eroded a protective layer of cold water known as the “winter water layer,” which had previously insulated Antarctic sea ice from heat trapped deeper in the ocean. (Image: New York Times)

Scientists believe they have finally solved one of the biggest mysteries in modern climate science: why Antarctica’s sea ice suddenly began collapsing after decades of relative stability.

For much of the 2000s and early 2010s, Antarctica appeared unusually resistant to global warming. While Arctic sea ice declined rapidly, Antarctic sea ice remained comparatively stable and, in some years, even expanded slightly. But in 2015, the trend abruptly reversed. Sea ice levels around the frozen continent began shrinking dramatically, eventually reaching record lows in 2023.

Now, a new study published in Science Advances suggests researchers have identified the chain of events responsible for the rapid decline.