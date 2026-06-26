Antarctic sea squirt could help unlock a new skin cancer treatment, scientists say

A little-known marine creature living beneath the frozen waters of Antarctica could play an important role in the future treatment of skin cancer, according to a new study by researchers in the United States.
Scientists from the University of South Florida (USF), in collaboration with the Desert Research Institute and the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, identified an Antarctic sea squirt species containing bacteria capable of producing a toxic compound that selectively kills melanoma cells without harming healthy human cells.
This finding is a significant step forward because one of the biggest challenges in cancer treatment is destroying cancerous cells while minimising damage to normal tissue.
“That selectivity is critical in drug development because you want to treat the disease without harming the patient,” Bill Baker, a chemistry professor at the University of South Florida and co-leader of the research, told BBC Science Focus.
Melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer and is responsible for an estimated 57,000 deaths globally each year. Researchers warn that the annual death toll could rise to around 96,000 by 2040 if more effective treatments are not developed. The disease is particularly common in countries with large fair-skinned populations, including Australia, New Zealand, and parts of Western Europe.
Sea squirts, also known as ascidians, are sac-shaped marine invertebrates that attach themselves to the seafloor. Antarctic species have evolved in one of the harshest environments on Earth over millions of years, developing unique chemical defences to protect themselves from predators, bacteria, and disease. Scientists believe these naturally occurring compounds could provide valuable leads for new medicines.
To collect the specimens, researchers spent six weeks diving beneath Antarctic sea ice to depths of about 80 feet. The expedition was far from routine, with scientists facing freezing temperatures, shifting sea conditions, poor underwater visibility, and even encounters with leopard seals while gathering samples.
Now back in the laboratory, the team is studying the sea squirts’ DNA, chemistry, and biology to understand how the bacteria produce the promising anti-cancer compound. Researchers caution that turning the discovery into a treatment will take time, with further testing and drug development likely to span several years.
The discovery adds to a growing body of research exploring unusual animals as potential sources of life-saving medicines. Scientists have previously investigated the cancer resistance of naked mole-rats and compounds found in scorpion venom for their potential to treat aggressive brain cancers.
While much work remains before any therapy reaches patients, researchers say the Antarctic sea squirt highlights the untapped medical potential hidden in Earth’s most remote ecosystems. They believe continued exploration of these extreme environments could reveal new compounds capable of treating diseases that remain difficult to cure today.