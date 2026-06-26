Antarctic sea squirt could help unlock a new skin cancer treatment, scientists say

Researchers explored Antarctica's icy waters in search of marine organisms with unique chemical compounds that may help fight cancer. (Image for representation: Unsplash)

A little-known marine creature living beneath the frozen waters of Antarctica could play an important role in the future treatment of skin cancer, according to a new study by researchers in the United States.

Scientists from the University of South Florida (USF), in collaboration with the Desert Research Institute and the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, identified an Antarctic sea squirt species containing bacteria capable of producing a toxic compound that selectively kills melanoma cells without harming healthy human cells.

This finding is a significant step forward because one of the biggest challenges in cancer treatment is destroying cancerous cells while minimising damage to normal tissue.