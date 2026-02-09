Annular solar eclipse on February 17: Will ‘ring of fire’ be visible in India? Check exact time, location

Photo of an annular solar eclipse taken by the solar optical telescope Hinode as the Moon came between it and the Sun. (Image credit: JAXA/NASA)

The first major celestial event of 2026 will light up the skies this month, with a dramatic annular solar eclipse, often called a ‘ring of fire’, set to occur on Tuesday, February 17.

The annular solar eclipse will primarily be visible from Antarctica, home to two scientific research stations. It will reportedly begin on Tuesday at 07:01 UTC (12:31pm India time). Besides the icy continent, partial phases of the eclipse are expected to be visible after sunrise in parts of Argentina and South Africa. However, it will most likely go unseen for the rest of the world, including India.

The next annular solar eclipse will reportedly take place in February 2027, with the ‘ring of fire’ expected to be visible from Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Togo, Benin, and Nigeria.