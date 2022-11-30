scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022

Andromeda galaxy’s ‘cannibalistic’ nature points to new galactic growth theory

New research has found that the neighbouring Andromeda galaxy "cannibalises" smaller galaxies to grow bigger. This is at odds with a calmer picture of how galaxies grow.

Andromeda GalaxyStudying the Andromeda galaxy, pictured here, also helps scientists better understand our own Milky Way galaxy. (Image credit: Robert Gendler / NASA)

The Andromeda galaxy, which will collide with our Milky Way galaxy, in about 4 billion years from now, might be a “cosmic cannibal” that gets bigger by devouring smaller galaxies.

The research, which is currently available on the pre-print server arXiv and will be published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, bases this theory on the discovery of a structure of stars, called a globular cluster, in the Andromeda Galaxy. These globular clusters have their origin outside the galaxy and have been named the Dulais Structure, after the Welsh word for black stream.

“A few years ago, we discovered that in the far outskirts of Andromeda, there was a sign in the objects orbiting it that the galaxy hadn’t been grazing, but it had eaten large quantities in two distinct epochs. What this new result does is provide a clearer picture of how our local universe has come together – it is telling us that at least in one of the large galaxies, there has been this sporadic feeding of small galaxies,” said lead author Geraint Lewis in a University of Sydney press statement.

Dulais structure and how galaxies grow

The Dulais Structure is formed from the leftovers of a massive feeding event and is a dark stream lit up by star clusters that are different from others in the Andromeda galaxy. According to the researchers, this presents evidence that galaxies grow by consuming smaller systems. As per the University of Sydney, this is at odds with a calmer picture of how galaxies grow.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Let’s just stop calling soil “dirt”Premium
Let’s just stop calling soil “dirt”
Money to fight climate change: Are taxes the answer?Premium
Money to fight climate change: Are taxes the answer?
Gujarat elections | Sitting MLA in the shade; it’s a Yogi Adityanath show...Premium
Gujarat elections | Sitting MLA in the shade; it’s a Yogi Adityanath show...
Delhi Confidential: In Ladakh, a push for employment to youth of minority...Premium
Delhi Confidential: In Ladakh, a push for employment to youth of minority...

The galaxy contains signatures of two major feeding events. The more recent of the two events took place sometime in the last 5 billion years while the other one happened between eight and ten billion years ago.

Also read |China sends astronauts to ‘Celestial Palace’ in historic space mission

Studying the Andromeda galaxy, pictured here, also helps scientists better understand our own Milky Way galaxy. Since we are sitting inside the Milky Way, making observations about the galaxy is difficult as they tend to be obscured. The distant Andromeda galaxy, on the other hand, offers a “panoramic view” for scientists. It is still not clear how the Milky Way fed itself, but evidence from Andromeda points to such large feeding events and growth.

For the next phase of the research, the astrophysicists hope to find out whether the Milky Way has done the same things as Andromeda or if it is different in some way. They will also endeavour to “come up with a more accurate clock” when Andromeda’s feeding events occurred.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-11-2022 at 02:00:58 pm
Next Story

Govinda Naam Mera song Bana Sharabi: Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal are totally in love in this romantic ballad

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Nov 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close