scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Ancient rocks hold clues to how Earth can sustain life, avoiding a Mars-like fate

Unlike Mars, Earth has a strong magnetic field that shields it from streams of solar radiation referred to as solar winds. Researchers uncover how Earth's magnetic field got restored by an event around 550 million years ago.

By: Tech Desk | Thalassery |
Updated: July 26, 2022 3:12:51 pm
Earth's magnetic field depicted with a growing inner core and a grown inner coreDepiction of Earth without an inner core (left), with an inner core beginning to grow about 550 million years ago (centre) and with an innermost and outermost inner core. (right). (Illustration credit: Michael Osadciw / University of Rochester)

Around 2800 kilometres below where you are standing right now, there is a large amount of molten iron swirling around and generating our planet’s magnetic field. This magnetic field may be invisible but it is vital for life on Earth since it shields the planet from streams of radiation from the sun, known as solar wind.

But around 565 million years ago, our planet’s magnetic field decreased to less than ten per cent of its strength today. Then, almost mysteriously, the field regained its strength just before the Cambrian explosion or the “biological big bang” when various phylae and species of multicellular life emerged on earth.

A new paleomagnetic research study published in Nature Communications says that this rejuvenation of the magnetic field happened within the span of a few tens of million years (which is rapid in a geological contact) and also coincided with the formation of Earth’s solid inner core. This suggests that the core is likely a direct cause of the rejuvenation.

Also Read |Nasa on building a nuclear reactor in space and what’s next

“The inner core is tremendously important. Right before the inner core started to grow, the magnetic field was at the point of collapse, but as soon as the inner core started to grow, the field was regenerated,” said John Tarduno, corresponding author of the paper, in a press statement. Tarduno is the William R. Kenan, Jr. Professor of Geophysics in the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences and dean of research for Arts, Sciences & Engineering at the University of Rochester.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19Premium
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti AltoPremium
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto
Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’Premium
Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’
How some modern footballers are staying on top for a longer periodPremium
How some modern footballers are staying on top for a longer period

Our planet’s magnetic field is generated in its outer core, which lies between the Earth’s mantle and the solid inner core. The solid inner core is composed of an outermost inner core and innermost inner core. In the outer core, swirling liquid iron generates electric currents due to a geodynamo process and in turn, these electric currents induce the magnetic field.

For decades, scientists have been trying to figure out how the Earth’s magnetic field and core have changed throughout or history. But they cannot directly measure the magnetic field due to the location and extreme temperatures of materials in the core. Thankfully, minerals that rise to Earth’s surface from the core contain tiny magnetic particles that lock in the direction and intensity of the magnetic field at the time the minerals cool from their molten state.

Also Read |ESA’s Mars Express captures image of ‘Martian Grand Canyon’ bigger than the real thing

To better understand the age and growth of the inner core, Tarduno and his team used a carbon dioxide laser and a superconducting quantum interference device (SQUID) magnetometer to analyse particular mineral crystals from the rock anorthosite. These “feldspar” minerals have minute magnetic needles within them that Tarduno calls “perfect magnetic recorders.”

By studying the magnetism “locked” in these ancient crystals, researchers were able to deduce two important events in the history of the Earth’s inner core.

First, the formation of a solid inner core happened about 550 million years ago. Researchers attribute the rapid renewal of the magnetic field at the same time to this formation and deduce that the solid inner core recharged the molten outer core and restored the magnetic field’s strength.

Second, the growing inner core’s structure changed about 450 million years ago. This marked the boundary between the innermost and outermost inner core. The mantle that lies above the core also saw some changes around the same time, due to plate tectonics on the surface.

“Because we constrained the inner core’s age more accurately, we could explore the fact that the present-day inner core is actually composed of two parts. Plate tectonic movements on Earth’s surface indirectly affected the inner core, and the history of these movements is imprinted deep within Earth in the inner core’s structure,” added Tarduno, in the press statement.

Researchers believe that Mars once had a magnetic field that later dissipated, leaving the planet oceanless and vulnerable to solar winds. While it is not easy to conclude that the Earth would have met the same fate without the magnetic field, our planet would have lost a lot more water if the field was not generated.

By understanding how these processes work, scientist get insights into how other planets could also form magnetic shields and sustain the conditions needed to harbour life as we know it.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Injured Neeraj Chopra pulls out of Birmingham CWG

Injured Neeraj Chopra pulls out of Birmingham CWG

Student jumps off college building in Tamil Nadu’s Viluppuram

Student jumps off college building in Tamil Nadu’s Viluppuram

RSS gen secy remark reaffirms an old Sangh struggle: how to attract more women to ranks

RSS gen secy remark reaffirms an old Sangh struggle: how to attract more women to ranks

Zubair ‘trapped in a vicious cycle of the criminal process’: SC

Zubair ‘trapped in a vicious cycle of the criminal process’: SC

Mumbai police book actor Ranveer Singh over his nude photos

Mumbai police book actor Ranveer Singh over his nude photos

How to live with Covid when you are tired of living with Covid

How to live with Covid when you are tired of living with Covid

Premium
Who is Liz Truss, the woman pitted against Rishi Sunak in UK PM race?
Explained

Who is Liz Truss, the woman pitted against Rishi Sunak in UK PM race?

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

Premium
Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promise a 'cheesy' episode
Koffee with Karan

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promise a 'cheesy' episode

Ancient rocks hold clues to how Earth can sustain life

Ancient rocks hold clues to how Earth can sustain life

Private healthcare must fuse ethics with efficiency

Private healthcare must fuse ethics with efficiency

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Oppo Reno8 Pro's front screen is in this photo
Oppo Reno8, Reno8 Pro and Enco X2 launched: Here’s a closer look
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement