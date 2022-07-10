scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 10, 2022

Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe’s earliest humans

The surprise find, which could be about 1.4 million years old, could also give vital clues to the evolution of the human face over the millennia.

By: Reuters | Madrid |
July 10, 2022 9:20:22 am
The fossilised fragment of an upper jaw and cheekbone was found near caves in the Atapuerca Mountains in northern Spain's Burgos province. (Illustrative image) (Image credit: Pixabay)

Archaeologists in Spain said on Friday they had dug up an ancient jawbone that could help them look into the face of some of the earliest human ancestors in Europe.

The surprise find, which could be about 1.4 million years old, could also give vital clues to the evolution of the human face over the millennia, the team from the Atapuerca Foundation said.

“The first week of July 2022 will enter the history of human evolution,” the team added in a statement.

Also Read |Searching for gold, miners discover a frozen baby mammoth

The fossilised fragment of an upper jaw and cheekbone was found near caves in the Atapuerca Mountains in northern Spain’s Burgos province, the site of other ancient remains.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Caste to Muslims, BJP is changing orthodoxiesPremium
Caste to Muslims, BJP is changing orthodoxies
Explained: Political vacuum, missing Sri Lankan Govt and a restive streetPremium
Explained: Political vacuum, missing Sri Lankan Govt and a restive street
Dravida Nadu: Once a belief, now party toolPremium
Dravida Nadu: Once a belief, now party tool
Tavleen Singh writes: How democracy grows weakPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: How democracy grows weak

The scientists said they were still working on identifying the specific kind of human ancestor and determining the bone’s age.

“We have to continue our research for about at least a year. … This takes lots of time,” José María Bermúdez de Castro, one of the team’s coordinators, told journalists.

“What we can say is that we have found a fossil that’s very important and interesting that belongs to one of the first populations that arrived in Europe.”

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jul 10: Latest News
Advertisement