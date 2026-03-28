Ancient ape fossils in Egypt desert may rewrite history of human ancestors

To know the place of this species in the ape family tree, scientists compared the fossils to other ancient ape fossils and to the genes of living species. (Image for representation: Unsplash)

The discovery of fossils of an ape-like creature in Egypt has made scientists rethink the origin of modern apes. In the past, scientists believed that the origin of apes was in East Africa. However, the discovery of fossils of an ape-like creature has made them rethink this idea.

The fossils are believed to be between 17 million and 18 million years old. They were found in northern Egypt.

They belong to a previously unknown species of ape, offering fresh clues about early primate evolution.

“Discovering a fossil ape in this region is both significant and somewhat surprising,” said Shorouq Al-Ashqar, the study’s lead author, in an interview with Live Science. “But it also highlights how incomplete our picture has been.”