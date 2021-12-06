Video: Watch as this humanoid robot makes facial expressions

Engineered Arts, a UK-based manufacturer of humanoid entertainment robots, recently posted a video of one of its new creations. Named Ameca, the robot can be seen making various facial expressions including surprise, confusion, and amusement.

The company said that Ameca is the world’s most advanced human-shaped robot and represents the forefront of human-robotics technology.

“Ameca is the perfect humanoid robot platform for human-robot interaction,” it said, adding that “Ameca is the perfect platform to develop interaction between us humans and any metaverse or digital realm.”

But Ameca is different from Boston Dynamics’ robots. It cannot walk, dance or backflip. “There are many hurdles to overcome before Ameca can walk. Walking is a difficult task for a robot, and although we have done research into it, we have not created a full walking humanoid. However, Ameca is a modular robot, we plan on upgrading its abilities over time so one-day Ameca will walk,” Engineered Arts said on its website.

The company has also developed another realistic robot named Mesmer which can display a wide range of human emotions. The company says that “Mesmer robot is designed and built from 3D in-house scans of real people, allowing us to imitate human bone structure, skin texture, and expressions convincingly.”

In a video posted on December 4, Mesmer smiles, yawns, and even winks at the camera. The company says that Mesmer can help “make robot-human conversation as natural as a chat between friends.” The robot which is taught to make automatic eye contact can be remotely controlled.