scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 31, 2022

AI predicts the shape of nearly every protein known to science

DeepMind has released predictions for nearly every protein known to science.

By: New York Times |
July 31, 2022 1:02:10 pm
Six protein shapes predicted by AlphaFold, an artificial intelligence technology under Google DeepMind. (DeepMind via The New York Times)

Written by Cade Metz

In 2020, an artificial intelligence lab called DeepMind unveiled technology that could predict the shape of proteins — the microscopic mechanisms that drive the behavior of the human body and all other living things.

A year later, the lab shared the tool, called AlphaFold, with scientists and released predicted shapes for more than 350,000 proteins, including all proteins expressed by the human genome. It immediately shifted the course of biological research. If scientists can identify the shapes of proteins, they can accelerate the ability to understand diseases, create new medicines and otherwise probe the mysteries of life on Earth.

Now, DeepMind has released predictions for nearly every protein known to science. On Thursday, the London-based lab, owned by the same parent company as Google, said it had added more than 200 million predictions to an online database freely available to scientists across the globe.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraftPremium
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraft
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855Premium
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Tavleen Singh writes: A Parliament for small thingsPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: A Parliament for small things
MP Simranjit Mann too objected to Murmu being called ‘Rashtrapati&#...Premium
MP Simranjit Mann too objected to Murmu being called ‘Rashtrapati&#...

With this new release, the scientists behind DeepMind hope to speed up research into more obscure organisms and spark a new field called metaproteomics.

“Scientists can now explore this entire database and look for patterns — correlations between species and evolutionary patterns that might not have been evident until now,” Demis Hassabis, the chief executive of DeepMind, said in a phone interview.

Proteins begin as strings of chemical compounds, then twist and fold into three-dimensional shapes that define how these molecules bind to others. If scientists can pinpoint the shape of a particular protein, they can decipher how it operates.

This knowledge is often a vital part of the fight against illness and disease. For instance, bacteria resist antibiotics by expressing certain proteins. If scientists can understand how these proteins operate, they can begin to counter antibiotic resistance.

Previously, pinpointing the shape of a protein required extensive experimentation involving X-rays, microscopes and other tools on a lab bench. Now, given the string of chemical compounds that make up a protein, AlphaFold can predict its shape.

The technology is not perfect. But it can predict the shape of a protein with an accuracy that rivals physical experiments about 63% of the time, according to independent benchmark tests. With a prediction in hand, scientists can verify its accuracy relatively quickly.

Kliment Verba, a researcher at the University of California, San Francisco, who uses the technology to understand the coronavirus and to prepare for similar pandemics, said the technology had “supercharged” this work, often saving months of experimentation time. Others have used the tool as they struggle to fight gastroenteritis, malaria and Parkinson’s disease.

The technology has also accelerated research beyond the human body, including an effort improve the health of honeybees. DeepMind’s expanded database can help an even larger community of scientists reap similar benefits.

Like Hassabis, Verba believes the database will provide new ways of understanding how proteins behave across species. He also sees it as way of educating a new generation of scientists. Not all researchers are versed in this kind of structural biology; a database of all known proteins lowers the bar to entry. “It can bring structural biology to the masses,” Verba said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

MP Simranjit Mann too objected to Murmu being called 'Rashtrapati', removed from records

2

Govt stand: Personal law review only if ‘sizeable majority’ seek change

3

Mirabai Chanu drives fans into hysteria like Mary Kom and Vijender once did

4

Patra Chawl land scam case: ED officials conduct searches at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's house

5

Bra, unhooked: For that heaven of freedom

Featured Stories

Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Inside Track: Tough Vice President wanted
Inside Track: Tough Vice President wanted
Explained: What is ‘Paxlovid rebound’, the return of Covid-19 infection a...
Explained: What is ‘Paxlovid rebound’, the return of Covid-19 infection a...
Explained: What is the controversy surrounding the Delhi government’s new...
Explained: What is the controversy surrounding the Delhi government’s new...
Behind BJP scramble to debunk Koshyari, fears of Marathi manoos backlash,...
Behind BJP scramble to debunk Koshyari, fears of Marathi manoos backlash,...
Congress family, BJP ticket, now TMC man: Latest Bengal MLA under ED watch
Congress family, BJP ticket, now TMC man: Latest Bengal MLA under ED watch
PM Modi says nation will witness a historic moment as India turns 75
Mann Ki Baat

PM Modi says nation will witness a historic moment as India turns 75

What is ‘Paxlovid rebound’, the return of Covid after taking oral medication for it?
Explained

What is ‘Paxlovid rebound’, the return of Covid after taking oral medication for it?

Sanjay Raut calls ED raid 'political vendetta'; Sena members protest
Follow Live Updates

Sanjay Raut calls ED raid 'political vendetta'; Sena members protest

Inside Track: Tough Vice President wanted
Express Opinion

Inside Track: Tough Vice President wanted

From a godown to a bakery. Journey of Bengaluru’s Albert Bakery
Know Your City

From a godown to a bakery. Journey of Bengaluru’s Albert Bakery

'Opportunity for us is putting speech enhancement functions into consumer devices'
Sonova GVP Martin Grieder

'Opportunity for us is putting speech enhancement functions into consumer devices'

Who is Yusuffali, the man behind Lucknow's Lulu Mall?
The Sunday Profile

Who is Yusuffali, the man behind Lucknow's Lulu Mall?

Premium
Carlsen walks in like a deity, hints at being mortal before showing who is the boss
Chess Olympiad

Carlsen walks in like a deity, hints at being mortal before showing who is the boss

Seaplane ride to Statue of Unity to resume with amphibious aircraft
Gujarat

Seaplane ride to Statue of Unity to resume with amphibious aircraft

Premium
Aap Ki Kasam acknowledges that life doesn't always give you a second chance

Aap Ki Kasam acknowledges that life doesn't always give you a second chance

Why a health-food movement is spreading across India

Why a health-food movement is spreading across India

Premium
JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Oppo Reno8 Pro's front screen is in this photo
Oppo Reno8, Reno8 Pro and Enco X2 launched: Here’s a closer look
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jul 31: Latest News
Advertisement