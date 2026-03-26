AI helps astronomers spot 100 unseen planets beyond our solar system

The discovery was made using a new AI system called RAVEN, created by University of Warwick researchers. The system analysed observations from over 2.2 million stars collected by Tess during its first four years in space. (Image: Nasa)

Using data from Nasa’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (Tess), scientists have found more than 100 planets previously unknown. These planets are outside of our solar system. The discovery was made possible through artificial intelligence, which analysed existing data.

Alongside the confirmed discoveries, the team also found around 2,000 additional candidate planets. About half of these had not been detected before. This could lead to a substantial rise in the number of identified exoplanets, which currently stands at 6,000.

How AI helped identify hidden planets

The discovery was made using a new AI system called RAVEN, created by University of Warwick researchers. The system analysed observations from over 2.2 million stars collected by Tess during its first four years in space.