What are AI-designed viruses and are humans at risk?

The researchers then selected around 300 AI-generated genomes and chemically synthesised their DNA in the laboratory. (AI-generated image)

For the first time, scientists have designed fully functional viruses from scratch using artificial intelligence. According to a study published in the journal ‘Science’ titled ‘Generative Design of Bacteriophages with Genome Language Models’, researchers successfully created 16 entirely new viruses capable of infecting bacteria.

What did the study say?

The study, published on Friday, revealed a new development in the field of synthetic biology. The study said that it used generative AI models and trained them on millions of natural genomes to design entire bacteriophages.

The experiment produced 16 functional viral genomes with diverse genetic sequences, structures, and fitness profiles.

According to the study, the genome language model works in a way similar to large language models such as the one used in ChatGPT.