Ahead of 2027 launch, Nasa starts Artemis 3 rocket assembly at Kennedy Space Centre

Nasa has begun assembling the massive Space Launch System (SLS) rocket that will power the Artemis 3 mission, marking another major milestone in the American space agency’s plan to return astronauts to the Moon later this decade.

The core stage of the Artemis 3 rocket has now been lifted into a vertical position inside the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) at Nasa’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. The stage is currently stationed inside High Bay 2, where engineers will continue preparing it for integration with the rocket’s engine section and other components ahead of launch.

The Artemis 3 mission is currently targeted for launch in late 2027 and is expected to play a crucial role in testing Nasa’s next-generation lunar landing systems before astronauts attempt to land on the moon again.