After seven-month hiatus, ISRO to launch key satellite on September 4

ISRO has undertaken only one launch this year — its workhorse launch vehicle was to place an earth observation satellite in orbit on January 12 in the PSLV-C62/EOS-N1 mission. (File photo)

THE INDIAN Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday announced that the earth observation satellite EOS-05 will be launched via GSLV F17 on September 4 at 02:55 am from Sriharikota.

The Indian Express had earlier reported that the satellite will be launched in the first week of September; the other satellite parked at the spaceport NVS-03 is likely to be launched in November. This will end the space agency’s seven-month-long hiatus since the last failed launch — PSLV-C62 Mission — in January this year.

GISAT-1A or Geo Imaging Satellite — also referred to as EOS-05 under the new nomenclature system — is a replacement satellite for GISAT-1 (or EOS-03). The previous satellite, which was launched in 2021, failed to reach orbit after the cryogenic upper stage of the rocket failed to ignite. A failure analysis committee found that a malfunctioning valve led to insufficient pressure in the liquid hydrogen tank, causing the failure. The satellite, with a 10-year mission life, is designed to image large areas of interest at frequent intervals for purposes such as monitoring natural disasters or keeping track of agriculture or forestry.