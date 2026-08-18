After January launch vehicle debacle, GISAT-1A take-off in September to end ISRO’s seven-month operational hiatus

The launch of PSLV-C62/EOS-N1 had failed in January reportedly due to an “anomaly”. (ANI)

After a seven-month hiatus, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to resume its launch services, with the earth observation satellite GISAT-1A set to be launched in the first week of September.

This is one of two satellites — the other being NVS-03 — that has remained parked at Sriharikota spaceport for months as launches were put on hold following a series of setbacks, said officials in the know.

Indeed, three of the six missions that ISRO undertook in 2025 and 2026 saw the satellites not reaching the intended orbits due to anomalies in the launch vehicle or spacecraft engine.

GISAT-1A or Geo Imaging Satellite — also referred to as EOS-05 under the new nomenclature — is a replacement satellite for the 2021-launched GISAT-1 (or EOS-03), which missed the orbit after the final propulsive segment of the rocket failed to ignite.