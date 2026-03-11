After 14 Years, NASA says a 600 kg satellite will crash back into Earth

Since the space race started back in 1955, humans have launched thousands of artificial satellites into orbit. Now, a big satellite sent by NASA 14 years ago is coming back to our planet.

The spacecraft in question – named Van Allen Probe A- was launched back in August of 2012 alongside its twin- the Van Allen Probe B to study the radiation belts around our planet.

According to NASA, Van Allen Probe A, a 1,323-pound (600kg) spacecraft that was deactivated back in 2019, is estimated to re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere at approximately 7:45 PM EDT on March 10, with an uncertainty of +/- 24 hours.

While the space agency expects Van Allen Probe A to burn up as it passes through the atmosphere, the US Space Force expects some components to survive re-entry. However, the risk of anyone getting hit by the debris is very low – approximately 1 in 4,200.