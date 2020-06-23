scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 23, 2020
COVID19

A shadow travels across Earth: This is how solar eclipse looks from space

You might have seen the annular solar eclipse on June 21. Now see how the eclipse looked from space.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 23, 2020 4:35:30 pm
A shadow travels across Earth: This is how solar eclipse looks from space Earth during June 21 solar eclipse. (Image: Twitter/Chris Cassidy)

The first solar eclipse of the year 2020 just concluded. Pictures of the annular solar eclipse made it to the social media platforms where we could see the partial solar eclipse as well as the maximum eclipse showing a “ring of fire”.

When the eclipse looked so magnificent from the Earth, imagine what it would have looked like from space. Well, there is no need to imagine because we have actual pictures and videos showing just that. Astronauts and satellites in the space saw the round shadow of the moon over Earth’s surface and they shared it for us to see as well.

Also read | Solar Eclipse 2020 June 21 highlights: Next Solar Eclipse date, timings

NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy, who is living and working in space, shared pictures of the Earth during the solar eclipse. In the pictures, we can see the shadow passing over the Earth’s surface, and it looks exotic, to say the least.

“Super cool view of the Annular Solar Eclipse which passed by our starboard side as we flew over China this morning,” Cassidy wrote. “A pretty neat way to wake up on Father’s Day morning! Hoping all of the dads in the world have a wonderful day.”

The official twitter handle of NOAA Satellites tweeted a GIF of the Earth showing the Moon’s shadow travelling across the Earth. The GIF comes courtesy of the Meteosat 8, which is operated by EUMETSAT.

Russia’s Elektro-L No.2 weather satellite also shared the GIF of the Earth showing the Moon’s travel across the planet from an altitude of 36,000 km.

Another satellite also recorded the annular solar eclipse and shared it on Twitter. This particular GIF looks rich and clearly shows the shadow as well as the nigh time overlapping the day time.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Nokia 5310, Nokia 5310 price in India, Nokia 5310 specifications, Nokia, HMD Global, Nokia 5310 photos, Nokia 5310 first look, Nokia 5310 first impressions
Nokia 5310 first look: A nostalgic feature phone in the era of smart devices

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Jun 23: Latest News

Advertisement