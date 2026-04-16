73 landings to a permanent home: Nasa unveils ‘Moon Base User’s Guide’

The agency is planning a rapid increase in lunar missions, starting with a surge of robotic and uncrewed landings. Over the next three years alone, Nasa intends to attempt 21 landings to prepare the lunar surface for future human activity.. (Image: Nasa)

Nasa has formulated what could be one of its most daring space missions ever, involving 73 landings on the moon, in an attempt to establish a sustained human presence there as part of a broader strategy to construct a moon base. The plan, which is described in depth in Nasa’s recently published ‘Moon Base User’s Guide’, showcases not only the scope of the plan but also the challenges involved in accomplishing it.

Published on April 6, the nine-page document outlines the technical and operational gaps Nasa must address to turn its vision into reality.

The agency is planning a rapid increase in lunar missions, starting with a surge of robotic and uncrewed landings. Over the next three years alone, Nasa intends to attempt 21 landings to prepare the lunar surface for future human activity.