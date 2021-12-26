scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, December 26, 2021
MUST READ

40 million-year-old fossil shark named after museum official as she retires

Because shark skeletons are made of cartilage rather than bone, their teeth are often the only fossils available.

By: AP | Louisiana |
December 26, 2021 4:31:46 pm
Fossil Carcharhinus tingae teeth.Fossil Carcharhinus tingae teeth. (Jun Ebersole, McWane Science Center, Birmingham, Alabama.)

A Louisiana State University museum official has received a unique retirement gift — researchers in Alabama and South Carolina named a prehistoric shark species after her.

Suyin Ting has been collections manager for vertebrate paleontology at the LSU Museum of Natural Science for 26 years. Her new namesake is Carcharhinus tingae, which lived 40 million years ago and was identified from fossilized teeth in the museum’s collection.

Also read |Car-sized millipedes once roamed Northern England, fossil find shows

“I am very honored to be recognized by my peers for my work,” Ting, who studied mammal paleontology, said in a news release Thursday, the day she retired.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

But, she added, the fact that David Cicimurri of the South Carolina State Museum in Columbia, and Jun Ebersole of the McWane Science Center in Birmingham, Alabama, also identified many other specimens for the museum is much more important. Their contribution to the vertebrate paleontology collection is huge, she said.

Read more |Meet ‘Baby Yingliang’, a well-preserved dinosaur embryo discovered inside fossilised egg

Cicimurri, curator of natural history at the South Carolina museum, and Ebersole, director of collections at McWane, spent two days at the museum in 2020, photographing specimens and gathering data. The museum doesn’t have a fossil fish specialist, and they were able to identify much of the material previously labeled “fish.”

Because shark skeletons are made of cartilage rather than bone, their teeth are often the only fossils available.

The two scientists realised that some hand-sized teeth were from a previously unrecognized species. Their paper identifying and describing it was published this week in the journal Cainozoic Research.

Also read |Explained: What is Kyhytysuka sachicarum?

The researchers spent months studying the teeth, comparing them to those of other fossil and modern-day sharks.

“We were able to determine that the fossil species was closely related to modern requiem sharks, so we used jaws of modern species to reconstruct how the teeth were arranged in the mouth of the extinct species,” Cicimurri said.

According to the researchers, Carcharhinus tingae teeth have not yet been found anywhere but Louisiana, where they are relatively common — evidence that these sharks lived in an ancient ocean that covered what is now Louisiana.

The scientists came to LSU to work on a chapter for a book that is not yet published, to be titled “Vertebrate Fossils of Louisiana.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Dec 26: Latest News

Advertisement