180-million-year-old fossil of dolphin-like predator sheds new light on Jurassic marine life

Researchers have not assigned the fossil to a specific species, as the remains are not complete enough to make a definite identification.(Image: Joschua Knüppe)

A remarkable fossil discovery in Germany has shed light on a giant sea creature that lived more than 180 million years ago—and managed to survive despite serious injuries that likely made everyday life a struggle. The fossil belongs to an ichthyosaur, an extinct marine reptile that looked strikingly similar to modern dolphins.

This particular specimen is part of the Temnodontosaurus genus, known for its size and strength in ancient oceans. Scientists estimate the animal grew up to over 20 feet (around 6.5 metres) long, making it one of the top predators of its time.

Unearthed in a fossil-rich site

The remains were found at the Mistelgau clay pit near Bayreuth in Germany, a site already known for its well-preserved marine fossils. During recent excavations, researchers uncovered several important parts of the skeleton. These included fragments of the skull and lower jaw, parts of the shoulder girdle, forefins, sections of the spine, and more than 100 teeth.