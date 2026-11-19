The Climate Risk Index (CRI) 2027 report, presented at COP31 in Turkey, has named India as one of the top 10 countries most affected by climate change over the last 30 years. The economic losses stand at more than $170 billion, adjusted for inflation. COP31, the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference, is taking place from November 9 to 20 in Antalya, Turkey.

German environment and development organisation Germanwatch, which conducted the research, says that India has faced various extreme weather events, such as floods, heatwaves, cyclones, and droughts, notably the 1998 Gujarat and 1999 Odisha cyclones, Cyclones Hudhud and Amphan in 2014 and 2020, the Uttarakhand floods in 2013, and severe floods across 13 states in 2019.

“Recurring and unusually intense heat waves, all with temperatures around 50°C, claimed many lives in 1998, 2002, 2003, and 2015. There were 436 extreme weather events in India in the three decades examined,” it said. More than 1.2 billion people have been affected; there have been more than 78,000 fatalities. Millions have been displaced and agricultural land and coastal areas, among others, have suffered devastating damage.

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Global toll over 9 lakh

Globally, the report paints a grim picture of the past 30 years. Extreme weather events have killed more than nine lakh people worldwide. “Nearly 10,000 climate-related extreme weather events have resulted in direct economic losses of more than $4.7 trillion – almost the equivalent to Germany’s current GDP. In total, 5.5 billion people were affected, including those displaced by extreme weather events,” says the report.

The researchers emphasise an oft-discussed and acknowledged disparity: extreme weather events are not experienced equally across countries. “It is precisely many lower-income countries, despite contributing the least to the climate crisis, that are often most severely affected by its devastating consequences,” it says.

One of the authors, Laura Schäfer, says that the Bahamas was the only country in the top-10 most-affected countries list that is, by definition, a high-income country.

“The long-term index (1996-2025) shows that the most-affected countries can be divided into two groups: Those who are most affected by exceptionally devastating catastrophes like Dominica (1st), Myanmar (2nd), and Honduras (3rd). And those who are consistently hit by extreme weather events, like the Philippines (7th), and India (10th).”

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Heatwaves emerge as deadliest hazard

The report indicates that heatwaves are becoming giant killers, even if heat-related deaths are grossly underreported, especially in the Global South. The present report does not include the heat waves of 2026, but it confirms that heat waves are the extreme weather event that has taken the most lives in the past three decades.

“Major emitters – be they country or corporate – must rapidly step up a transition away from fossil fuels as a main driver of climate change, as well as substantially increase financial support to those least able to cope with impacts and least responsible. Both are not only a matter of global solidarity but an investment in national and global stability,” say the authors.