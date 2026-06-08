100 Hours of Radio Observations Crack a 50-Year Black Hole Mystery

After 50 years of relentless research, astronomers have finally found evidence of wind blowing from Sagittarius A*, a supermassive black hole at the Milky Way’s Center. (AI-generated image for representation:OpenAI)

After 50 years of relentless research, astronomers have finally found evidence of wind blowing from Sagittarius A*, a supermassive black hole at the Milky Way’s Center. Hot winds have carved a cone-shaped path away from Sagittarius A*; the new research, published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters, cites the evidence.

“We’ve never seen gentle breezes from black holes, but likely that’s what they do most of their lives,” says astrophysicist Lena Murchikova of Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill. “Now, for the first time, we see this gentle breeze from the black hole.”

As black holes consume gas and dust, the heat they emit pushes gas and other material away, creating a wind. When the cosmic munching of the black hole is extensive, the winds can be so powerful that materials can be cleared out of the galaxy. However, Sagittarius A* is displaying different traits; unlike other black holes, it is in a quiet state, and the winds are lighter.