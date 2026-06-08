100 Hours of Radio Observations Crack a 50-Year Black Hole Mystery

After 50 years of relentless research, astronomers have finally found evidence of wind blowing from Sagittarius A*, a supermassive black hole at the Milky Way’s Center. Hot winds have carved a cone-shaped path away from Sagittarius A*; the new research, published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters, cites the evidence.
“We’ve never seen gentle breezes from black holes, but likely that’s what they do most of their lives,” says astrophysicist Lena Murchikova of Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill. “Now, for the first time, we see this gentle breeze from the black hole.”
As black holes consume gas and dust, the heat they emit pushes gas and other material away, creating a wind. When the cosmic munching of the black hole is extensive, the winds can be so powerful that materials can be cleared out of the galaxy. However, Sagittarius A* is displaying different traits; unlike other black holes, it is in a quiet state, and the winds are lighter.
Sagittarius A* was discovered in the 1970s; since then, the search for theorised winds has begun, and the unidentified object was assumed to be a black hole. The view of the galactic centre is obscured by gas, dust, and stars, making it difficult to identify the object.
The past 15 years of research cited that the evidence of winds was away from black holes and extended beyond the galaxy. The strong gales of the past were yet to be confirmed. Researchers Murchikova and astronomer Mark Gorski from Northwestern invested 100 hours of observation of Sagittarius A* for the past five years.
The experiment was conducted in Chile through Atacama Large Millimetre/Submillimeter Array radio telescopes. The gas discovered near Sagittarius A* was cold carbon monoxide.
The findings carried broad implications. The equipment created an image of the black hole’s neighbourhood, which is 80 times sharper. The image generated showed a cone-shaped path, which was devoid of cold carbon monoxide. The hot gas identified in the region is a result of hot wind flowing from the black hole.
The discovery determines how winds from a quiet black hole can sculpt galaxies. This is due to the wind, which slows star formation and limits the ability to grow a black hole. Star formation is triggered due to the compression of cloud dust.
“The potential discovery of a wind coming from Sagittarius A* is indeed a big deal. It would demonstrate that our supermassive black hole is not unique, that it produces a wind just like those in other galaxies,” says astrophysicist Rebecca Diesing of Columbia University.
However, the astrophysicist advises developing further conclusive evidence by observing the wind and analysing its velocity in the cavity. With the advancement in technology, the edges of the void wobble can be studied as the winds keep blowing in.
(The article is curated by Salonee Kulkarni, who is an intern with The Indian Express)